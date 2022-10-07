The St. Cecilia Hawkettes advanced to the state softball tourney by winning the Class C, District 1 championship Friday afternoon at the Smith Complex.
STC captured the best-of-3 series by winning two straight against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend.
STC will begin its state tournament action at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Smith Complex. The tourney also will be played Thursday and Friday. Pairings will be announced Saturday evening.
The two Hawkette seniors spoke about winning the district title, their thoughts about going to state, and about their season.
“This is super big. We have been working very hard all season. We had a big winning streak coming in. We wanted to keep it going. We wanted to play as a team, get the win and get to state,” said Hawkette senior outfielder Allison Stritt.
Senior pitcher and first baseman Jordan Head said it is the relationships among teammates that stand out.
“It is a really big win. I am just grateful to come out here and play with my best friends. It is awesome to have a season like this, especially when you get to play with people that you love,” Head said.
Friday’s two victories extended the Hawkettes’ win streak to 27.
STC now has a school-record 32 wins and only two defeats.
“All district championships feel great. It is an accomplishment that’s hard to do,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “A lot of teams don’t get to achieve this day. It is a credit to all the work we’ve put in all season. These girls were ready for this moment.”
Game one took only three innings for St. Cecilia to win it. STC reeled off 13 hits, including a home run each by Brooke Bohlke and Chloe Rossow.
FCEMF’s Emma Meyer uncorked a 2-run home run that also plated Ashley Braun, who got on base by punching a single.
Other Panther heavy hitters included Kaili Head and Bailey Hafer. They belted a double apiece.
St. Cecilia bats got hot early in game one. STC opened a 2-0 lead in the first frame, then broke open with a nine-run outburst in the second inning.
The game ended in the bottom of the third when the Hawkettes produced five runs.
“That’s the most we’ve been hit all year,” said FCEMF coach Aaron Lauby. “We couldn’t get out of innings. It was a bad second inning in the first game. Then we gave up five in the fourth inning of the second game.”
In the second game the Panthers took a 2-0 lead on Amy Lauby’s homer that also batted in Emma Meyer.
St. Cecilia bounced back for a run in the third inning. Left-handed hitting Head slammed a home run to the opposite field.
The Panthers upped their lead to 3-1 when Carly Lukes scored on a ground out. She got on base with a single.
STC put the game away in the fourth with a five-run rally and a 6-3 advantage. The Hawkettes hammered out five hits, including two doubles and a home run. Chloe Rossow’s double brought home Paisley Mangers and Allison Stritt, tying the game at 3-all.
Tatum Krikac’s two-run homer gave STC a 5-3 lead.
“That was the momentum-changer right there. We went ahead by two runs. Then we didn’t look back,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia shut out the Panthers in the last four innings. Meanwhile STC put up two more runs in the fifth, and one apiece in the sixth and seventh frames.
FCEMF finished its season with a 15-14 record.
“It was a good season for us,” Coach Lauby said. “We overcame a lot, and I think it was indicative of how we played in the second game. We didn’t let the first game affect how we played in the second game. That is a credit to their resiliency and their character.”
STC hitting leaders included Chloe Rossow who went 7-for-7 on the day. She also scored three runs.
“Chloe had a great day. You could kind of see it coming this last two weeks,” Ohnoutka said. “She works hard and has become a better hitter throughout the year.”
Game one
FCEMF...........................030 xxx x — 3 6 0
St. Cecilia...................295 xxx x — 16 13 0
W — Jordan Head. L — Amy Lauby.
2B — FCEMF, Kaili Head, Bailey Hafer. STC, Izzy Kvols, Tatum Krikac, Kyler Weidner, Chloe Rossow.
HR — FCEMF, Emma Meyer. STC. Brooke Bohlke, Chloe Rossow.
Game two
St. Cecilia (32-2)..............001 521 1 — 10 11 1
FCEMF (15-14)....................021 000 0 — 3 6 1
W — Audrey Rossow. L — Ashley Braun.
2B — STC, Jordan Head, Chloe Rossow.
HR — FCEMF, Amy Lauby. STC, Jordan Head, 2, Tatum Krikac.