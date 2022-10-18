Nearly two weeks ago, St. Cecilia was swept by Columbus Scotus in the Centennial Conference volleyball tournament, due in large part to ineffectiveness from the service line and avoidable errors on the offensive attack.
After losing the first set of Tuesday’s match against Scotus in similar fashion, another sweep from the Shamrocks seemed likely. But the Hawkettes cut down on the errors and got a big performance from Ryann Sabatka as well as key contributions from their seniors, all leading to a four-set win in the regular season finale.
“We talked a lot about our serve (after the first set),” said STC head coach Michael Schumacher. “Our ace-to-error ratio wasn’t very good in the first set. We had a lot of service errors, and that’s kind of what happened the first time we played them...That makes a huge difference in the game. After the first set, our ace-to-error ratio was very good and they were out of system a lot.”
St. Cecilia notched a 20-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21 win in the rematch against Columbus Scotus. The Hawkettes lost the opening set after committing 13 errors in the frame. That’s the same number of errors STC tallied in the next three sets combined.
The Hawkette offense became much more efficient in the second set, recording only three errors and totaling 10 kills and four aces. The two teams were tied at 22-, 23- and 24-all, before STC claimed the set after a net violation and a Shamrock error.
Schumacher said his team’s offense dialed up the intensity after the opening frame.
“Once we took control of the service line, momentum just took over. We had in-system swings and could dig easier,” Schumacher said.
St. Cecilia cruised past the Shamrocks in the third set, finishing on a 17-5 run. The Hawkettes gained another big lead in the fourth frame but had to withstand a Scotus rally to clinch the match.
A lot of the Hawkettes success on offense came from their kill leader, Sabatka, who finished the match with 15 kills after recording just two in the first set. The junior also added five blocks.
“The first set, Sabatka wasn’t playing point-to-point,” the STC coach said. “She was was getting frustrated when she made an error and Scotus had good block; they’re a good blocking team. She was hitting low, so she had to work that out and play point-to-point and forget about what happened in the first set.”
Six different Hawkettes recorded multiple kills, and STC recorded 11 total aces after having just two in the first set.
Three of those aces came from Hannah Schneider, one of the Hawkettes’ four seniors. The quartette — Schneider, Rachel Theisen, Etta Schriner, and Chloe Valentine — was honored after the match for senior night.
“They’re wonderful girls, and this was such a fun game,” Schumacher said. “Hannah Schneider came up big. She doesn’t always get to play a lot but she had a big impact for us. That was really cool, as was watching the other seniors make defensive plays and get kills; they did a great job.”
Lindsey Parr finished the match with 12 kills while Payton Sullivan added 10 kills. Libero Kathryn Van Skiver racked up six aces, while Valentine collected 41 assists.
St. Cecilia finished the regular season with a record of 18-13. The Hawkettes enter its new subdistrict in Class D-1, ready to host the tournament as the top seed. Also in the tourney field will be Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Red Cloud, and Silver Lake.