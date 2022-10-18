p10-19-22STCvbScotus1.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Ryann Sabatka spikes the ball against Scotus Central Catholic’s Ashley Leffers (11) and Joanna Rusher (14) Tuesday night at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Nearly two weeks ago, St. Cecilia was swept by Columbus Scotus in the Centennial Conference volleyball tournament, due in large part to ineffectiveness from the service line and avoidable errors on the offensive attack.

After losing the first set of Tuesday’s match against Scotus in similar fashion, another sweep from the Shamrocks seemed likely. But the Hawkettes cut down on the errors and got a big performance from Ryann Sabatka as well as key contributions from their seniors, all leading to a four-set win in the regular season finale.

p10-19-22STCvbScotus2.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Etta Schreiner blocks against Scotus Central Catholic’s Hailey Steffensmeier Tuesday night at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.
p10-19-22STCvbScotus3.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Rachel Theisen passes the ball in the first set against Scotus Central Catholic Tuesday night at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.
p10-19-22STCvbScotus4.jpg
St. Cecilia’s Lindsey Parr hits against Scotus Central Catholic’s Mallory Dressen in the second set Tuesday night at Chapman Gymnasium in Hastings.
