In his second year as head coach for the St. Cecilia Hawkettes, Kelan Schumacher is excited to see what his squad can do this year.
“We had a really great summer in the weight room and on the court,” Schumacher said. “We were able to compete in a couple of camps and we competed really well so we are excited to get back on the court this season.”
The Hawkettes finished 23-9 in Class C-1 a season ago, but missed out at a chance at the state tournament. This season they return to Cass C-2 and are ready to compete at a high level to make a post season run.
“I think class C-1 year in and year out is the deepest class in the state in terms of talent and great teams,” said Schumacher. “We had a pretty good team last year and couldn’t even get out of the first round of our subdistricts because the class is so deep. We know we’ll have to compete every night at a high level but it’s nice to be back in class C-2 this year.”
Senior Addie Kirkegaard, who finished the 2020 season with 308 kills and 87 blocks, returns as a starter along with fellow senior libero Erin Sheehy, who tallied 408 digs a season ago and 35 ace serves.
Fellow seniors Jill Parr — who returns at the setter position — and Hailey Reifert, who will take on the defensive specialist role, also return to the court for the Hawkettes. Sophomore middle blocker Ryann Sabatka will round out the returning starters for the 2021 season.
Also looking to contribute are juniors Chloe Valentine, Rachel Theisen, Etta Schreiner and Jammy Escamilla and freshman Lindsey Parr and Brynn Weeks.
“I’m really excited for this team, we have a lot of girls coming back,” Schumacher said. “I’m really excited to see what our defense and back row is going to do this year (with) returning a lot of experience back there and returning veterans Erin Sheehy at the libero position and Hailey Reifert playing in the DS position. We want to control the ball a little bit more and just play really solid defense in the back row.”
“We set some pretty high expectations for ourselves just in terms of just going out and winning volleyball games. I think as we look at our schedule we’re going to see a bunch of really tough teams, especially in our conference. But instilling that belief that we can go and compete and win any game we play in and that we’re going to have to work hard to get where we want to be. It’ll be a tough season but we are excited for it.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 28 Aquinas Catholic, Kearney Catholic; Sept. 2 GICC; Sept. 7 at Adams Central; Sept. 9 Gibbon; Sept. 11 Cozad invite; Sept. 14 Blue Hill; Sept. 18 Fiilmore Central invite; Sept. 21 Doniphan-Trumbull; Sept. 23 Sutton; Sept. 25 Holdrege invite; Sept. 28 STC invite; Oct. 4 Cambridge, Southern Valley; Oct. 5 Centura; Oct. 7-9 Centennial Conference invite; Oct. 14 at Sandy Creek; Oct. 19 Scotus