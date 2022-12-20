St. Cecilia used a solid first half performance to get a slight edge over the Fillmore Central Panthers, and hung on for a 38-31 win Tuesday night inside Chapman Gym.
“We didn’t really win the first two minutes of the second half like we like to but credit to our kids being able to get a bucket when we needed it and made making some big free throws,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt, whose team rebounded from its first loss of the season suffered last Friday at Sutton.
The Panthers (4-4) struggled with the full court defense of the Hawkettes in the opening quarter. STC forced three turnovers in its press and built a 12-4 lead.
FC senior Faith Engle dropped in a basket with eight seconds left in the quarter to cut the lead to six. Freshman Avery Kissinger and Nathie Krikac each scored four points in the quarter for the Hawkettes.
The Panthers closed to five points on a basket from Engle and a free throw from senior Reyna Hafer before the Hawkettes went on an 11-2 run in the second. Junior Addie Demuth nailed two of her three treys in the frame.
“Big credit to Addie Demuth, who hasn’t played a ton this year and stepped up and hit three big ones tonight,” Berndt said.
Freshman Emery Vargas also hit a 3-point field goal in the run. Junior Ryann Sabatka had two late baskets for the Hawkettes and Hafer had a pair for the Panthers as STC took a 27-15 halftime lead.
The Panthers made a couple of adjustments and held the Hawkettes to one lone basket in the third quarter.
“We tried some different things defensively to slow them down a little bit and I thought for the most part we did a really good job,” said Panthers head coach Shad Eberhardt.
“We let a couple of girls get loose on 3s early and that put us in a bind, but at half we talked about being more efficient in what we do on offense and be a little more tight on how we recover on defense, and I thought our girls did a fantastic job in the third quarter.”
The Panthers scored 11 points in the third to cut the Hawkette lead to just four points.
Junior Tatum Krikac knocked down a pair of early free throws in the fourth for the Hawkettes to give them a 32-26 lead. Kissinger went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe with under a minute left to play to seal the win.
“We hit some shots in the first half but also gave away some points, too, and could have had a bigger lead going into halftime,” said Berndt. “In the second half shots didn’t seem to fall and we missed two or three right around the rim, which would have made a big difference.
“It was good to see different kids take shots and not be too hesitant because if you’re going to see a defense like we did someone is going to be open and they’ll have to step up and shoot.”
The Hawkettes had a balanced attack with seven different players adding points. Demuth finished with nine and Kissinger eight.
Engle led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 16 points.
FC (4-4)....................6 9 11 5 — 31
STC (7-1)................12 15 3 8 — 38
Faith Engle 7-11 2-6 16, Reyna Hafer 2-4 4-6 8, Kaili Head 3-10 0-0 6, Amy Lauby 0-1 0-0 0, Hadley McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Tessman 0-3 1-2 1.
Addie Demuth 3-6 0-0 9, Avery Kissinger 1-7 5-6 8, Nathie Krikac 1-4 2-2 4, Tatum Krikac 1-2 4-4 6, Abbey Musalek 0-2 0-0 0, Lindsey Parr 1-5 0-1 2, Ryann Sabatka 3-9 0-0 6, Emery Vargas 1-6 0-0 3.
Three-point field goals: Fillmore Central 0-4 (Engle 0-2, Head 0-1, McCoy 0-1) St. Cecilia 5-21 (Demuth 3-6, Kissinger 1-5, N. Krikac 0-3, Parr 0-3, Vargas 1-4).