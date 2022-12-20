St. Cecilia used a solid first half performance to get a slight edge over the Fillmore Central Panthers, and hung on for a 38-31 win Tuesday night inside Chapman Gym.

“We didn’t really win the first two minutes of the second half like we like to but credit to our kids being able to get a bucket when we needed it and made making some big free throws,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt, whose team rebounded from its first loss of the season suffered last Friday at Sutton.

0
0
0
0
0