The St. Cecilia girls made quick work out of Wood River on Thursday, both literally and figuratively, in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 final.
The top-ranked Hawkettes sped to a huge first-quarter lead, then kept up the pace, rocketing to a 53-11 victory over the Eagles at Chapman Gym.
With the win, STC (22-2) advanced out of subdistrict action to qualify for a district final next week.
“We wanted to start fast both defensively and offensively, and the team took that to heart,” said St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt. “It was great to get off to a quick start. It’s amazing, when you do that everyone loosens up and shots start falling.”
St. Cecilia’s defense played a major role in getting the Hawkettes into high gear. STC’s lead got so big that the running clock rule went into effect late in the third quarter. The game took only 55 minutes to complete.
Wood River (10-16) couldn’t handle the Hawkettes’ full-court press that double-teamed and even triple-teamed. When the Eagles did penetrate into their offensive side of the court, STC kept Wood River’s offense out of kilter.
Most of Wood Rivers’ 21 turnovers in the first half resulted from St. Cecilia’s defense that covered the Eagles like a blanket. STC feasted on the Eagles’ miscues, scoring 16 points off turnovers in the first half.
“We wanted to speed them up. If we got some turnovers, then perfect. We have athletic kids up in the front who can really move and put pressure on,” Berndt said.
The Eagles’ scored only four points by halftime. Their shooters rarely got open looks against St. Cecilia’s smothering defense. Wood River didn’t get off a shot until three minutes into the game. The Eagles took just four shots in the opening period, as STC exploded to a 21-2 lead.
Offensively, STC passed and moved well. They were deliberate in their half-court offense and showed good speed in transition. Most of the Hawkettes’ baskets resulted from layups. But they also showered the gym with some 3-balls.
STC’s Bailey Kissinger found her touch early and collected 22 points. Most of her points came on layups. But she also drilled home three bombs.
Teammate Addie Kirkegaard found the rims to her liking. The 6-foot-2 center posted 14-points. She registered four buckets in the first quarter.
Tatum Krikac and Shaye Butler tallied seven and six points, respectively, for STC. They each nailed a trey in the second quarter. Ryann Sabatka came off the bench and added four Hawkette points, going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
The Hawkettes appear to be playing at a high level at the right time, as the post-season tournaments continue.
“This is the time of year you want to be peaking. The last two games, coming off a really tough stretch, we definitely feel like we are pointing upwards,” Berndt said.
WR (10-16)...............2 2 1 6 — 11
STC (22-2).............21 23 7 2 — 53
Wood River (11)
Jenna Rauert 2, Ellie Morgan 2, Macie Peters 1, Sidney Frear 2, Gracie Wagoner 2, Courtney Dimmit 2.
St. Cecilia (53)
Bailey Kissinger 22, Shaye Butler 6, Tatum Krikac 7, Addie Kirkegaard 14, Ryann Sabatka 4.