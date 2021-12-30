KEARNEY — When someone refers to a game being like a roller coaster, they’re talking about games like St. Cecilia’s in the Kearney Catholic holiday championship. The Hawkettes and the Stars alternated momentum swings throughout the contest, and it took two overtime periods to finally declare a winner in the battle of the titans.
St. Cecilia, the No. 1 ranked team in Class C-2, saw its early lead over the C-1 No. 6 Stars evaporate but still rallied to force overtime. And it was Addie Kirkegaard’s basket in the second OT period that put STC up for good, as the Hawkettes took the holiday tourney title with a 39-36 victory.
“That was a game where momentum was one way or the other, and it wasn’t always offensive momentum,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “It looked like (Kearney Catholic) got some momentum and I wondered, ‘Are we going to keep playing or are we going to give into being tired two days in a row?’ But our girls dug in to force overtime and then won it in another one.”
St. Cecilia faced a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Hawkettes erased that by making all four of their attempts from the field in the period. The final field goal came from leading scorer Bailey Kissinger, who tied the game at 36-all with just 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining.
After a scoreless first overtime period, where both teams tried to possess the ball for the duration of the extra frame before taking the final shot, Kissinger found Addie Kirkegaard underneath the basket for the go-ahead bucket. The STC guard drove into the lane before splitting two defenders with a pass right to Kirkegaard, whose basket gave St. Cecilia a 38-36 lead with 1:08 left on the clock.
Kirkegaard, who got into foul trouble in Wednesday’s win, picked up two fouls in the first half again on Thursday and even tacked on two more in the third and fourth quarters. But she finished the fourth and the two overtimes with four fouls.
.@KirkegaardAddie hit the go-ahead basket in double overtime to help St. Cecilia stay unbeaten with a 39-36 win over Kearney Catholic. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/646Dpeevd5— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) December 31, 2021
“She’s a big part of our success on the back end. Any time you have somebody that size and as smart as she is and vocal — she’s a big reason why we’re really good defensively,” Berndt said. “I thought she did a whale of a job in the last two overtimes, playing smart with four fouls and really helping us finish that one off.”
St. Cecilia started the game about as well as a team could in a heavyweight matchup. The Hawkettes jumped out to an 11-3 lead while limiting the Stars to 1-for-10 shooting in the first quarter. But Kearney Catholic finished the second quarter on a 9-0 run to pull within three points.
“We did an awesome job on them, but we kind of got away from doing what made us successful. Playing team defense is kind of our calling card, and we kind of got a way from that towards the end of the first half. But it definitely returned in the fourth and in overtimes,” the STC coach said. “We didn’t play many (Thursday) — I think we played only six or seven — but the ones out there played their hearts out.”
Ashley Keck put the Stars up 29-27 in the third quarter, and they didn’t face another deficit until Kirkegaard’s shot in the second overtime. Keck recorded a game-high 19 points, all of which came in the second, third and fourth quarters. She was the only KC player to score after the third period.
Kissinger led STC with 16 points while Shaye Butler added 11 points after going 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Kirkegaard totaled five points and tied with Kissinger for the team-lead with six rebounds.
For a time, it looked St. Cecilia was going to be saddled with its first loss. Instead, the Hawkettes emerge from the Kearney Catholic holiday tourney with a pair of victories against elite opponents.
“You want to play games where you see what you look like when you handle adversity,” Berndt said. “(Wednesday) was one kind of a challenge and (Thursday) was a different one too. I think we saw adversity, and I’m really happy that we have four seniors that have been through a lot. A lot of groups may have given in, but they dug down and said we had to get one stop at a time and claw back.
“This holiday tournament, with great competition, we went 2-0; that’s always the goal, but ultimately I’m happy because I think we got better in our two days here.”
STC (9-0)............11 9 7 9 0 3 — 39
KC (8-2)............3 14 12 7 0 0 — 36
St. Cecilia (39)
Erin Sheehy 1-3 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 5-12 5-7 16, Shaye Butler 3-5 4-5 11, Tatum Krikac 2-7 0-0 4, Addie Kirkegaard 2-4 1-2 5, Ryann Sabatka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-34 9-11 39
Kearney Catholic (36)
Ashley Keck 6-20 3-4 19, Liv Nore 2-5 0-0 4, Jenna Kruse 0-2 0-0 0, Callie Squiers 2-10 2-2 7, Kyla Reifenrath 0-3 1-2 3, Lexi Keim 0-3 0-0 0, Lauren Marker 1-1 0-0 3, Aibrey Mandernach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-45 6-8 36.