HENDERSON — The St. Cecilia girls track and field team has been excelling this season, and that effort was put on full display Tuesday at the Heartland invite.
In what’s consistently one of the tougher meets of the regular season, the Hawkettes brought home 19 medals, including eight golds.
STC racked up 130 points to win the invitational, beating second-place Sutton by 45 points.
“It’s just been a very different year this year, not having had a season last year. On our track team, it’s really nice because we all push each other,” said St. Cecilia’s Jenna Esch, who accounted for two individual gold medals. “On our 4x800 team, we all run about the same, so we kind of find success competing against each other every day. It definitely helps us when the meet comes.”
Esch said she spent nearly every day of last year’s “time off” working on improving her abilities on the track and field, running and lifting weights. That dedication has led to a great start to the season.
Each meet this year, Esch has had a full schedule and more often than not she’s brought home her fair share of hardware. On Tuesday, Esch started the day by helping the Hawkettes win the 3,200-meter relay, as the team finished with a time of 10 minutes, 4.79 seconds. Esch said the relay team’s success has made the grueling race worth all of the hard work.
“The 4x800 is kind of my favorite and least favorite because the 800 is never fun but we’re really successful at it, which is always fun,” Esch said with a laugh.
Esch then earned individual gold medals in the 400 (1:01.34) and the 200 (27.96) before capping STC’s dominant meet victory by anchoring the 1,600 relay team to a first-place finish. The Hawkettes beat second place by more than 5 seconds in the race.
A rigorous practice schedule is what Esch attributes her stamina to, saying it’s what allows her to get through each meet with such a tough race schedule. She said the team’s high expectations for this season has them training as if each competition was the district meet.
“All of our meets are kind of the same three teams and then a few others every meet. But our district is really hard, so every meet we have to compete like it’s the district meet so that we’ll be prepared for districts,” she said. “Our whole team wants to do well throughout the season, and our relays are really looking forward to districts and then state, so we just keep pushing ourselves and hope to keep PRing.”
Alayna Vargas, who is always a big part of STC’s 3,200 relay team, paired that with gold medals in the 1,600 and the 3,200. Teammate Shaye Butler won the shot put, and Hailey Reifert also had the top finish in the 800.
Sutton’s Kate Griess finished the day with two goad medals, winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.95 seconds and the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.67 seconds.
In the boys competition, Sutton placed second with 70 points, trailing only McCool Junction (113). The Mustangs put the finishing touches on a solid day with an electric performance in the 1,600 relay. Sutton took gold in the event and had a time of 3:41.28, eight seconds faster than Blue Hill. Quenton Jones anchored the race and said he and his teammates have high goals for the relay team.
“I like the pressure at the end. If I get beat, I get beat, but I just go out there and try to make it so they can’t catch me,” Jones said. “We don’t have a lot of kids out this year, but we give a lot of effort. We do that for our coaches and our school. We like to be competitive.”
Jones also put on a dominating performance in the 300 hurdles. He sailed over each hurdle and cruised to first place 4.44 seconds in front of the next finisher with a time of 42 seconds.
“At the beginning of the year, I was running like a 47 and now I’m down to 42. I just have to keep working on my steps and hopefully I can improve my mark,” he said. “On the second hurdle, my steps were a little off and I got to the third hurdle and had to stutter a little bit. But I was able get my steps back.”
Cade Wiseman was also on the Mustangs’ 1,600 relay team, and he also finished first in two individual events, winning the 800 (2:07.51) and the long jump (20 feet, 1 1/2 inches). Nathan Baldwin continued to excel in the discus, throwing for a mark of 151-6, which led all competitors. Sutton also won the 3,200 relay (9:04.17).
Girls team results
1, St. Cecilia 130; 2, Sutton 85; 3, McCool Junction 80; 4, BDS 63; 5, Sandy Creek 45 1/2; 6, Exeter-Milligan 34 1/2; 7, Heartland 28; 8, Blue Hill 25; 9, Harvard 20; 10 Aurora JV 16
Girls individual results
1, Hannah Miller, BDS, 14-11 1/2; 2, Kaly Bautista, Sut, 14-10 1/2; 3, Jadon Hess, MCJ 14-7 1/2; 4, Madilyn Stacy, MCJ, 14-6 1/2; 5, Ella Martin, SC, 14-2 3/4; 6, Kasey Schuster, Aur, 13-9 3/4
Pole vault — 1, Ashley Nierman, Har, 9-4; 2, Mariah Tessman, Hear, 9-0; 3, Jozie Kanode, E-M, 8-6; 4, Mariah Sliva, BDS, 7-6; 5, Ava Tessman, Hear, 7-6; 6, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 7-6; 6, Madison Luzum, E-M, 7-6
Triple jump — 1, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 33-2; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 32-1; 3, Madilyn Stacy, MCJ, 31-0; 4, Sarah Vodicka, MCJ, 30-1; 5, Joyce Wang, STC, 29-3; 6, Reagan Vavricek, Sut, 28-8 1/2
High jump — 1, Cammie Harrison, E-M, 4-8; 2, Mariah Sliva, BDS, 4-8; 3, Jenna Carlson, Aur, 4-8; 4, McKenna Yates, MCJ, 4-8; 5, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 4-4; 6, Julia George, Sut, 4-4
Shot put — 1, Shaye Butler, STC, 39-0 1/2; 2, JessaLynn, BDS, 36-4; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 34-3; 4, Abigail Meyer, BH, 33-6 1/2; 5, Delainey Gaughen, Har, 31-9; 6, Victoria Schwab, BH, 31-1 1/2
Discus — 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 108-9; 2, Shaye Butler, STC, 99-6; 3, Macy Kamler, BDS, 97-3; 4, Ryann Sabataka, STC, 95-3; 5, Abigail Meyer, BH, 92-7; 6, Lynle Swartzendruber, BDS, 90-4
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:04.79; 2, Sutton 11:01.84; 3, Exeter-Milligan 11:04.10; 4, Sandy Creek 11:33.37; 5, Blue Hill 11:54.69; 6, BDS 12:09.16
100 hurdles — 1, Kate Griess, Sut, 16.95; 2, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 17.45; 3, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 18.38; 4, Zarian Arends, Aur, 18.48; 5, Rachel Benal, STC, 19.21; 6, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 19.30
100 — 1, Kaly Bautista, Sut, 13.85; 2, Sarah Vodicka, MCJ, 14.02; 3, Taylor Sliva, BDS, 14.39; 4, Aurora Toms, MCJ, 14.43; 5, Aly Plock, MCJ, 14.47; 6, Hayden Mierau, Hear, 14.52
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:32.66; 2, Payton Gerken, MCJ, 5:46.21; 3, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 6:00.10; 4, Cheyenne Danielson, Hear, 6:00.17; 5, Jaiden Papik, E-M, 6:02.42; 6, Megan Vrooman, STC, 6:03.85
400 relay — 1, McCool Junction 53.86; 2, St. Cecilia 54.30; 3, Sandy Creek 54.72; 4, Heartland 57.10; 5, BDS 57.37; 6, Exeter-Milligan 58.28
400 — 1, Jenna Esch, STC, 1:01.34; 2, Jill Parr, STC, 1:04.11; 3, Dayvie Perrien, Sut, 1:04.64; 4, Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:04.65; 5, McKenna Yates, MCJ, 1:05.17; 6, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 1:05.53
300 hurdles — 1, Kate Griess, Sut, 49.67; 2, Ashley Niermann, Har, 50.16; 3, Erin Sheehy, STC, 51.83; 4, Tatum Krikac, STC, 52.56; 5, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 53.12; 6, Jaiden Papik, E-M, 54.18
800 — 1, Hailey Reifert, STC, 2:38.42; 2, Cameran Jansky, E-M, 2:38.97; 3, Cheyenne Danielson, Hear, 2:39.84; 4, Brooklyn Kohmetscher, BH, 2:45.40; 5, Olivia Kessler, Sut, 2:45.70; 6, Megan Vrooman, STC, 2:48.14
200 — 1, Jenna Esch, STC, 27.96; 2, Kennedy Perrien, Sut, 29.01; 3, Karys Lipovsky, SC, 29.05; 4, Jadon Hess, MCJ, 29.25; 5, Hayden Mierau, Hear, 29.62; 6, Hannah Miller, BDS, 29.68
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:08.43; 2, Payton Gerken, MCJ, 12:34.35; 3, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 12:53.86; 4, Aly Plock, MCJ, 13:02.88; 5, Hannah Donnell, Aur, 13:56.84; 6, Kaitlyn Oswald, Aur, 14:26.15
1,600 — 1, St. Cecilia 4:20.34; 2, Sutton 4:25.25; 3, McCool Junctioin 4:32.38; 4, Sandy Creek 4:37.02; 5, Aurora 4:57.11; 6, Heartland 4:57.12
Boys team results
1, McCool Junction 113; 2, Sutton 70; 3, Heartland 66; 4, St. Cecilia 65; 5, BDS 50; 6, Sandy Creek 45; 7, Harvard 37; 8, Blue Hill 34; 9, Exeter-Milligan 31; 10, Aurora JV 15
Boys individual results
Long jump — 1, Cade Wiseman, Sut, 20-1 1/2; 2, Ethan Piper, Har, 20-0 1/2; 3, Xavier Marburger, Har, 19-0 1/4; 4, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 18-7 3/4; 5, Trajan Arbuck, Hear, 18-7; 6, Dominic Philippi, BDS, 18-4 3/4
Pole vault — 1, Aaron Mick, BDS 12-0; 2, Maverick Hiebner, Hear, 11-0; 3, Tyler Neville, MCJ, 10-6; 4, Tyler Due, E-M, 9-6; 5, Trent Neville, MCJ; 6, Devin Harrison, E-M, 8-6
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 39-6 3/4; 2, Xavier Marburgger, Har, 39-2 1/2; 3, Cainan Lovan, MCJ, 36-10; 4, Hudson Regier, Hear, 35-11 1/3; 5, Parker Shuck, SC, 35-6; 6, Kyle Holeman, SC, 35-5 1/2
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-5; 2, Trajan Arbuck, Hear, 6-0; 3, Trev Peters, Hear, 5-8; 4, Ethan Ramaekers, Aur, 5-6; 5, Damian Stanley, Auro, 5-6; 6, Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-4
Shot put — 1, Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ, 50-10 3/4; 2, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 47-9 1/2; 3, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 46-4; 4, Josh Shaw, SC, 45-11 1/2; 5, Brekyn Papineau, Aur, 43-9; 6, Easton Weber, BDS, 43-3
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 151-6; 2, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 141-4; 3, Kaden Kirkpatrick, MCJ, 136-1; 4, Easton WEber, BDS, 132; 5, Anthony Sabatka, STC, 127; 6, Brekyn Papineau, Auro, 123-7
3,200 — 1, Sutton 9:04.17; 2, McCool Junction 9:29.03; 3, Blue Hill 9:29.78; 4, Exeter-Milligan 10:01.86; 5, St. Cecilia 10:13.82
110 hurdles — 1, Nolan Boehr, Hear, 18.34; 2, Zach Brennfoerder, SC, 19.29; 3, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 20.56; 4, Landon Johnson, BDS, 20.91; 5, Hudson Regier, Hear, 21.33; 6, Jaron Norder, BDS, 21.34
100 — 1, Casey Jindra, E-M, 11.68; 2, Owen McDonald, MCJ, 11.77; 3, Ethan Piper, Har, 11.92; 4, Aaron Mick, BDS, 12.00; 5, Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 12.16; 6, Anthony Sabatka, STC, 12.17
1,600 — 1, Tyler Neville, MCJ, 4:46.94; 2, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 4:53.66; 3, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 4:55.79; 4, Luke Brugger, MCJ, 5:07.07; 5, Jacob Brugger, MCJ, 5:07.54; 6, Lathem Schumm, Har, 5:26.67
400 relay — 1, McCool Junction 45.73; 2, Heartland 46.63; 3, St. Cecilia 47.18; 4, BDS 47.63; 5, Blue Hill 48.29; 6, Exeter-Milligan 48.48
400 — 1, Emmanuel Consbruck, STC, 52.87; 2, Owen McDonald, MCJ, 54.22; 3, Garrett Parr, STC, 54.36; 4, MJ Coffey, BH, 55.48; 5, Trev Peters, Hear, 55.54; 6, Maverick Heibner, Hear, 55.73
300 hurdles — 1, Quenton Jones, Sut, 42.00; 2, Jackson Beethe, 46.44; 3, Chase Ostdiek, BH, 50.46; 4, Hudson Regier, Hear, 50.74; 5, Zach Quiring, Hear, 50.84; 6, Landon Johnson, BDS, 51.17
800 — 1, Cade Wiseman, 2:07.51; 2, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:08.25; 3, Emmanuel Consbruck, STC, 2:13.99; 4, Colton Haight, Sut, 2:14.82; 5, Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:17.13; 6, Aiden Piel, BH, 2:19.16
200 — 1, Owen McDonald, MCJ, 23.99; 2, Ethan Piper, Har, 24.04; 3, Trev Peters, Hear, 24.45; 4, Aaron Mick, BDS, 24.77; 5, Casey Jindra, E-M, 25.07; 6, Maverick Hiebner, Hear, 25.11
3,200 — 1, Tyler Neville, MCJ, 10:52.13; 2, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 10:55.09; 3, Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:13.65; 4, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 11:14.33; 5, Jacob Brugger, MCJ, 11:18.13; 6, Kyle Hubl, Blue Hill, 11:54.40
1,600 relay — 1, Sutton 3:41.28; 2, Blue Hill 3:49.47; 3, St. Cecilia 3:49.50; 4, Sandy Creek 3:56.90; 5, Heartland 4:08.13; 6, Exeter-Milligan 4:14.78