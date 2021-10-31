WEST POINT — St. Cecilia scored the last seven points Saturday and it became the most important run in any of its volleyball matches this season.
In the Class C-2, District 7 final, the Hawkettes and Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays were all knotted up at 8-8 in the fifth set.
That was just before St. Cecilia grabbed the momentum and closed out the match to punch a ticket to the C-2 state tournament, which begins Thursday in Lincoln, with a 13-25, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 15-8 victory.
“We talk about finishing. We were tired of (just) competing with very good teams and we wanted to beat them. Today we beat a really good team,” St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic forced a fifth set after winning the fourth set 26-24. But mistakes at the service line and on the attack piled up, as there were two service errors and one hitting error in the final set.
“We just played poorly. It was a bad time of year to be playing our worst volleyball,” Guardian Angels Central Catholic coach Kate Hagemann said. “I was proud with how they battled in the fourth, but (St. Cecilia) just played better than us in the fifth.”
GACC came out of the gates in the first set and went on a 13-point run. At one point, the Bluejays led 18-4.
The Bluejays closed out the first set, but in the last play of the set, senior setter Sophia Hass landed on her ankle awkwardly, which sidelined her for part of the second set.
“The injury really took it out of us. You could feel the air go out of the gym for the next two sets,” Hagemann said.
St. Cecilia, led by Addie Kirkegaard and Ryann Sabatka, took over on the attack over the next two sets, as the two combined to tally 21 kills and three blocks.
“Our passing improved a lot in the second set, and we were able to put the ball on the floor,” Kirkegaard said. “We built off of each other’s energy and we came alive.”
The Hawkettes slowed down the Bluejay offense after the first set, as they took a 2-1 lead after they won the second set 25-15 and the third 25-12.
“It ultimately came down to getting Kirkegaard and Sabatka the ball in the front row because they were able to get a lot of good swings for us,” Schumacher said.
The Bluejays didn’t go down without a fight as the intensity picked back up in the fourth set. The lead changed five times through the fourth game.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic swung the set in its favor at 25-24 on a Hawkette service error and then the match extended to a fifth set on a hitting error.
“We had more touches on the block and were in system a little more,” Hagemann said. “We just tried to keep the momentum as long as we could.”
Kirkegaard finished the match with 28 kills and two blocks, while Sabatka had 18 kills, three blocks and one ace serve.
“Adeline had one of her best games of the season. They played great defense, but she was hitting the ball high above the net, which created a lot of success,” Schumacher said.
On the other side, Hass had 10 kills for the Bluejays while Taylor Timmerman and Kelsey Steffen had a combined 13 kills, one block and two aces.
STC (23-11).............13 25 25 24 15
GACC (17-9).............25 15 12 26 8
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 18-1-3, Jill Parr 2-0-0, Lindsey Parr 4-1-1, Hailey Reifert 1-1-0, Etta Schreiner 1-0-0, Brynn Weeks 4-0-0, Adeline Kirkegaard 28-0-2, Erin Sheehy 2-0-0.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (kills-aces-lblocks)
Reese Throener 5-0-1, Sophia Hass 10-0-0, Megan Plagge 2-0-1, Taylor Timmerman 7-1-1, Greta Wooldrik 4-0-0, Kelsey Steffen 6-1-0, Kassidy Kaup 3-0-2, Isabel Hass 0-1-0.