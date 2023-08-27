GRAND ISLAND — It looked like St. Cecilia was done in the second set against Kearney Catholic Saturday at the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic at the Heartland Events Center.
The Stars held what seemed like a comfortable lead at 20-11, but three ace serves by Payton Sullivan got the Hawkettes going.
St. Cecilia got back into it and even had one set point, but in the end Kearney Catholic took advantage of a St. Cecilia hitting error and got an ace block from Aibrey Mandernach to finish off a 25-15, 28-26 victory over the Hawkettes, rated seventh in Class C-2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings.
“We had a few communication errors and that’s never a good thing,” said Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner, who is in her 33rd season as head coach for the Stars. “We just let them sneak back into it and they did a great job on serve and we gave them too many points. But we have some good seniors who are leaders and wanted the ball at the end and were able to put it away.”
St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said his team learned some valuable lessons by playing the Class C-1 No. 7 Stars.
“We learned that we need to keep it simple on our side,” Schumacher said. “What we do is good. We don’t have to change things up when we’re playing against teams that are consistently good like Kearney Catholic.”
Mandernach led the Stars (3-0) with seven kills. Margaret Haarberg and Londyn Carnes had five each.
St. Cecilia got nine kills from Ryann Sabatka and had seven ace serves as a team.
“Our serving helped a lot,” Schumacher said. “I just think for the first set and a half we really didn’t play our volleyball where we were having fun and celebrating and just playing every single point like it’s good to be out there, and then we switched that.
“We got on a three-point run, the girls were smiling more and relaxed. It made a difference. I thought our passing held up better in the second set. We passed a lot better. We were able to run the middles pretty effectively in that second set as well.”
The Hawkettes jump right back into the fire Thursday against defending Class C-1 state champion Grand Island Central Catholic. Schumacher said playing the Stars Saturday will help down the road.
“We’ve got a lineup coming up of a lot of rated teams in C-1 and C-2,” Schumacher said. “And even if they’re not ranked, they’re competitive teams so we need to know what level we need to be playing at.”
St. Cecilia opened the day with a 25-13, 25-10 win over David City Aquinas. Sullivan had seven kills and Sabatka added five for the Hawkettes.
“Our serve kind of controlled that game,” Schumacher said. “They weren’t in system a lot. They seemed like a pretty young team, but I thought we played well and did what we needed to.”
St. Cecilia (2-1)...........15`26
K. Catholic (3-0)...........25 28
St. Cecilia (kills-blocks-aces)
Lexi Benson 1-0-3, Bre Campbell 9-0-0, Lindsey Parr 2-0-0, Brynn Weeks 4-0-1, Payton Sullivan 2-2-3, Kathryn Van Skiver 0-0-0.
Kearney Catholic (kills-blocks-aces)
Margaret Haarberg 5-0-2, Sophie Conner 3-0-0, Payton Dzingle 2-1-0, Aibrey Mandernach 7-0-1, Londyn Carnes 5-0-0, Lainey Murphy 0-0-0, Claire Kluthe 0-0-0, Jenna Bosshamer 0-0-1, Kit Schrock 0-0-0, Maleigha Johnson 0-0-1, Callie Squiers 3-0-0.
Set assists — Hastings SC: Skiver 14. Kearney Catholic: Squiers 14.