It was a generally smooth path for St. Cecilia and Silver Lake Monday — and the teams both hope things stay that way as the two teams will meet in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final at St. Cecilia’s Chapman Gym Tuesday.
Silver Lake, the No. 2 seed, easily beat Red Cloud 25-17, 25-11, 25-16, paced by Georgi tenBensel’s 17 kills. The Mustangs were rarely out of system against the Warriors, who had trouble keeping the ball in play.
Top-seeded St. Cecilia enjoyed a similar experience, with a more balanced attack in its semifinal. The Hawkettes toppled Kenesaw 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
The Blue Devils had to battle back to defeat a scrappy Blue Hill team in five sets in the play-in game before meeting St. Cecilia just a few hours later.
Ryann Sabatka led the Hawkettes with 11 kills, while Lindsey Parr added eight, freshman Payton Sullivan had seven and Brynn Weeks added five.
St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher liked what he saw from the D-1 No. 4 Hawkettes (19-13) and is confident going into the subdistrict final.
“I really liked our execution tonight. We were low error and I felt we were in control of rallies most of the night,” Schumacher said. “Chloe (Valentine) moved the ball around a lot and our hitters got a lot of good looks.”
St. Cecilia’s serving kept Kenesaw out of system much of the match — freshman libero Kathryn VanSkiver had five ace serves and Valentine added two along with her 29 assists. Hannah Schneider came off the bench to serve two aces and the senior closed out both of the first two sets — including a run of seven points in the opener.
“I was glad to see Hannah have success with her serve tonight. She works really hard at it and is just a fantastic leader for us,” Schumacher said. “She leads by example both on and off the court.”
Kenesaw was led by McKinnley Kroos’ six kills. Elise Schukei added five. Lily Burr had 15 assists.
Silver Lake coach Jenn tenBensel was pleased with the Mustangs’ performance, but also knows they’ll have to play low-error volleyball to defeat St. Cecilia.
“Practicing for sub-districts, we talk about being scrappy and disciplined and I felt like we did that tonight,” tenBensel said. “We got off-track a few times, but not for long. I was pleased with our focus.”
The Mustangs enjoyed several runs throughout the night — taking advantage of Red Cloud errors and staying on the attack. Sydney Bartels had four kills for Silver Lake and Brooklyn Meyer and Katy Soucek each added three.
Morgan Dinkler (13) and Alexis Wengler (11) combined for 24 assists.
“At this point in the season, we’re really not going to change anything to play anyone,” tenBensel said. “We’ll work to win the serve-pass game and see what happens.”
St. Cecilia (19-13) and Silver Lake (19-11) meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Cecilia’s Chapman Gym.