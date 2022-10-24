It was a generally smooth path for St. Cecilia and Silver Lake Monday — and the teams both hope things stay that way as the two teams will meet in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final at St. Cecilia’s Chapman Gym Tuesday.

Silver Lake, the No. 2 seed, easily beat Red Cloud 25-17, 25-11, 25-16, paced by Georgi tenBensel’s 17 kills. The Mustangs were rarely out of system against the Warriors, who had trouble keeping the ball in play.

