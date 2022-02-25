Hawkettes cruise past Broncos in C2-1 final, clinch state berth

St. Cecilia is headed back to the state tournament — something the team’s four seniors have grown accustomed to, but don’t take for granted.
The Hawkettes have easily rolled through the first portion of Class C-2 postseason play, and most recently notched a 50-17 district final win over Centennial Friday at Chapman Gym.
“We will go as far as these seniors can take us,” St. Cecilia Coach Greg Berndt said. “They’ve been through it. They know the ropes and will be ready to play. Neither they or I take this for granted. To be a part of this is humbling and awesome.”
This is Berndt’s sixth year as girls coach and he’s taken them to state each year.
The Hawkettes have played in title games the past three years — they have championships in C-2 in 2019 and ‘20, and were runner-up in C-1 last year.
And Berndt’s success hasn’t just been on the girls’ side.
Including his time as an assistant with the STC boys, this will be his eighth straight appearance at the state basketball tournament.
The St. Cecilia girls have been to state every year since 2013 — and have two championships and four runner-up finishes.
This year’s seniors — Shaye Butler, Addie Kirkegaard, Bailey Kissinger and Erin Sheehy — have the possibility of joining a unique group at St. Cecilia.
If they can garner a third state championship, they’ll join the class of 1979 for that honor.
But Berndt isn’t thinking of much farther than just getting the group back into the gym next week to prepare for their first-round game.
“We will stay with our usual game-plan. We believe that if we play tough enough on the defensive end, we’ll be in every game,” he said. “You’ll always give yourselves a chance.”
St. Cecilia showed off his tenacious defense in the district final by holding Centennial to 17 points and forcing 21 turnovers.
Meanwhile, Kissinger paced the team with 19 points. Ryann Sabatka came off the bench to score nine, and Kirkegaard added seven points and pulled down five rebounds.
The game was never in question, as the Hawkettes led 14-3 after the first quarter and 26-7 at the half.
St. Cecilia’s (23-2) only losses this season were to Class B Adams Central and C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic. Both of those schools are headed to the state tournament, as well.
Centennial.................3 4 3 7 — 17
St. Cecilia..........14 12 12 12 — 50
Centennial (17)
Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Heidtbrink 2-8 1-2 6, Bargen 1-5 0-0 2, Wambold 1-4 0-0 3, Narber 0-1 0-0 0, Stuhr 0-1 0-0 0, Kinnett 1-1 0-0 2, Galavez 1-2 0-0 2, Fischer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 7-25 1-2 17.
STC (50)
Sheehy 1-4 2-4 5, Kissinger 8-14 2-4 19, Butler 2-6 0-0 5, Krikac 2-6 0-0 5, Kirkegaard 3-5 1-2 7, Sabatka 4-6 1-2 9, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 6-12 50.
Three-point goals: CEN 1-7 (Heidtbrink 1-3, Wambold 0-1, Barber 0-1, Stuhr 0-1, Fischer 0-1), STC 4-13 (Sheehy 1-3, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 1-4, Krikac 1-4). Rebounds: CEN 15, STC 21. Total fouls: CEN 13, STC 7. Turnovers: CEN 21, STC 8. Fouled out: CEN, Bargen.