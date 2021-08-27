St. Cecilia’s softball team dominated on offense Thursday and got good help from its defense and pitching in the Hawkettes’ 14-2 home win over Central City.
STC cranked out 11 hits, including Shaye Butler’s third home run of the season, as the Bluehawks improved its record 5-1 season.
Coach Ryan Ohnoutka’s STC squad opened the game by exploding for 12 runs on eight hits in the first inning. Seventeen Hawkettes batted in the first inning.
It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Hawkettes in a game shortened to just three innings due to the mercy rule.
“Hitting is a habit for us,” Ohnoutka said. “We take it very seriously, and the girls are having a great approach at the plate. They are disciplined hitters and they are confident hitters. Together, it can produce a lot of runs.”
Butler’s first-inning home run was like a rocket sailing way over the left field fence. The ball seemed to jump off her bat for a three-run blast.
“She turned on that inside pitch and it was gone, for sure,” Ohnoutka said about Butler’s circuit clout. “She is such an experienced hitter that she knows how to change something if she’s doing something wrong.”
Eight STC players scored. Bailey Kissinger led the scoring with three runs. She also clouted a double and slapped out a single.
The Hawkettes belted three doubles. Getting a two-bagger each were Kissinger, Tatum Kirkac and Abigail Musalek.
St. Cecilia starting pitcher Allison Stritt and reliever Jordan Head combined to allow Central City only four hits. Stritt also registered a single.
The Bison tallied both of their runs in the top of the third inning, helped by back-to-back singles and an STC error.
Central City got runners aboard each inning and left a total of four runners on base, as Stritt and Head’s pitching and defense stood out. Stritt walked three batters and fanned a pair.
“She did fine,” Ohnoutka said, referring to Stritt’s pitching performance. “She knows she has to keep the walks down. She’s got talent as one of the best pitchers in the state. She is off to a great start.”
Head entered the game to pitch in the final inning. She took the mound to get some extra work.
“Jordan gives us great energy, whether she’s on the field or in the dugout. She has great character and loves softball. We just wanted to get her in there. She’s our number two (pitcher) so she is going to have to be big for us in tournaments and come district play,” Ohnoutka said.
CC (2-1)................0 0 2 — 2 4 6
STC (5-1)..........12 1 1 — 14 11 1
W — Allison Stritt. L — Jerzie Schindler.
2B — CC, Hallie Rutherford. STC, Bailey Kissinger, Tatum Krikac, Abigail Musalek.
HR — STC, Shaye Butler.