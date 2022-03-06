Bailey Kissinger doesn't want to feel heartbreak on a basketball court again.
Not this year, her last in a St. Cecilia uniform. Not after what happened last season.
In the 2021 Class C-1 state championship, North Bend Central stormed back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter against St. Cecilia.
There was an immediate emptiness when the last-ditch layup Kissinger threw toward the rim didn't fall as the Pinnacle Bank Arena horn sounded.
That's heartbreak.
"I don't think there's any other word for what we felt," she said. "Hopefully, we cannot feel the same this year."
The proper mend would be winning the state championship.
That's something Kissinger and the Hawkettes' other three seniors — Shaye Butler, Addie Kirkegaard and Erin Sheehy — experienced as freshmen and sophomores.
Their runner-up finish as juniors didn't sit well in their stomachs.
"We don't want to feel that again," Kissinger said. "I think it's just a learning moment to not look ahead because I think in that game in that third quarter we were like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're going to win.'
"So it's just a learning moment to not let up, play the whole game through four quarters. And that's a good thing for us, too, if we were to be down. Just keep playing because there's always a chance."
That's often had to be the attitude of the Hawkettes' opponents throughout this four-year stretch.
Except there haven't been many chances for those trying to out-perform and out-execute Greg Berndt's bunch.
"We've been leaving teams no hope," Kissinger said.
St. Cecilia's utter domination of Class C-2 across the last decade has only one rival and that's Crofton, which it finally beat in a state tournament for the 2019 title.
Berndt, a former boys assistant, hasn't missed a state tournament in eight seasons — now six as girls head coach.
This year's team has very limited depth compared to previous ones, but that has hardly deterred its goals.
An undefeated season was wiped out by city rival Adams Central — also a state qualifier, but the top-ranked Hawkettes (23-2) won a third conference championship in four years and breezed through three postseason games allowing only 43 total points.
Now, their journey to a third state title in four seasons starts Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. with No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4) at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The Falcons earned their state bid playing as a wildcard in a district final. They lost to Norfolk Catholic 48-47 in the C2-7 subdistrict final but rebounded to beat Yutan in the C2-7 district final.
Carney Black, a 5-foot-11 senior, leads Elkhorn Valley in scoring, averaging 14 points per game. Freshman JJ Black (6-2), averages 10 points. A trio of two seniors and a freshman chip in around six points each.
Elkhorn Valley was a 2019 state qualifier in Class D-1, but moved up to C-2 this season.
"They've had some success at the state tournament (in D-1), so I don't expect them to be bright-eyed there," Berndt said. "They have some height and a minimum of two to three shooters on the floor at all times. They're going to present some problems inside-out, kind of like we try to do offensively."
St. Cecilia, which has qualified for state every year since 2013, has no shortage of experience in Lincoln.
Kissinger heads into her final potential stretch of games, averaging a team-best 17.2 points with 58 assists and 68 steals.
Kirkegaard has been good for another 10.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Butler contributes 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
On St. Cecilia's side of the bracket are Ponca (24-1) and Crofton (22-4), the two teams the Hawkettes beat for their back-to-back titles (2019 and 2020).
The other C-2 matchups Tuesday are: GACC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6 p.m.; Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4), 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals are Thursday and finals Saturday.
Should STC reach the final, it will have a chance to be the second Hawkette team to win three titles in four seasons.
"If you want it more than the other team, you can get it," Kissinger said. "We're just going to focus on the first game, but all of us know our end goal is to be there on Saturday."