LINCOLN — St. Cecilia opened its softball season with a pair of wins and one loss Saturday at the Freeman invite played at the Doris Blair Complex in Lincoln.

The Hawkettes, rated No. 4 preseason in Class C, picked up wins over NEN — a co-op of Pender and Wisner-Pilger — and the host Falcons. STC lost to Class B No. 2 Wahoo.

