LINCOLN — St. Cecilia opened its softball season with a pair of wins and one loss Saturday at the Freeman invite played at the Doris Blair Complex in Lincoln.
The Hawkettes, rated No. 4 preseason in Class C, picked up wins over NEN — a co-op of Pender and Wisner-Pilger — and the host Falcons. STC lost to Class B No. 2 Wahoo.
Izzy Kvols finished 4-for-4 in the leadoff spot and both Emery Vargas and Abbey Musalek homered for the Hawkettes, who scored runs in each of the first three innings and tacked on two more in the fifth.
Alli Stritt struck out five in three innings and Audrey Rossow polished off the win with two innings of relief.
A three-run fourth separated the Hawkettes from the Falcons, who were held to two hits by Rossow across five innings.
Musalek and Jordan Head hit home runs while Stritt went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.
Head registered two of the Hawkettes’ three hits, including a home run. She finished with two RBI at the plate, but took the loss in the circle.
The No. 5 Warriors clubbed three home runs and a pair of doubles in their 12-hit outpour.