GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia was competitive in every set but couldn’t make modest early leads stand up Thursday night in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 road loss at Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Class D-1 No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Hawkettes led 4-3 in the first set, 4-2 in the second set and 8-6 in the third before eventually yielding to the C-1 No. 1 Crusaders. St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said he was satisfied with the way his team competed.

