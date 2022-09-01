GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia was competitive in every set but couldn’t make modest early leads stand up Thursday night in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 road loss at Grand Island Central Catholic.
The Class D-1 No. 3-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Hawkettes led 4-3 in the first set, 4-2 in the second set and 8-6 in the third before eventually yielding to the C-1 No. 1 Crusaders. St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said he was satisfied with the way his team competed.
“I thought we played pretty well, actually,” Schumacher said. “We faced a fantastic team in GICC, but there are definitely things we can clean up on our side. Our serve-receive wasn’t fantastic and also our free-ball passing wasn’t great.”
Central Catholic recorded 12 aces and had several other serves that forced the Hawkettes to give free-ball opportunities to the Crusaders (5-0).
“To play with a team that’s as good or better than you, your first contact has to be better than theirs and our girls recognized that right away in the locker room afterwards,” Schumacher said. “We’ll come to practice the next couple of weeks and work on our serve-receive.”
Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala agreed that the Crusaders’ serving was key. GICC had six aces in the opening set.
“I just think getting on serving runs was making a big difference and keeping them on the defensive,” said Zavala, whose team had a 32-22 advantage in kills. “St. Cecilia was forced to give us a lot of free balls, so the serve-and-pass game was probably the main thing for us tonight.”
Otherwise, Schumacher said he saw a lot to like from the Hawkettes.
“There’s not a whole lot that I’m disappointed in from tonight,” Schumacher said. “We hustled probably better than we have in a couple of years — we really went after balls.”
Lindsey Parr led St. Cecilia (1-2) with six kills, while Ryann Sabatka and Brynn Weeks notched five kills apiece. Freshman setter Nathie Krikac finished with 20 assists.
Gracie Woods recorded a match-high 11 kills for the Crusaders, while Carolyn Maser had 27 assists. Lucy Ghaifan added eight kills and Hadlee Hasselman had seven kills for GICC.
Despite the loss, Schumacher said the Hawkettes played aggressively throughout. St. Cecilia rallied for a 10-10 tie in set three before GICC countered with a 7-2 run and went on to earn the 3-0 sweep.
“We’re working on aggressiveness and that was something I liked,” Schumacher said. “We’ve also been talking with the girls about playing every point the same. We want to play every point like it’s championship point.
“There were a couple of lulls in there, but we didn’t care if (we were down) 24-15, we were still playing like it was 0-0.”
St. Cecilia (1-2)................16 17 16
GICC (5-0)........................ 25 25 25
ST. CECILIA (kills-aces-blocks)—Ryann Sabatka 5-1-0, Nathie Krikac 0-0-0, Lindsey Parr 6-1-0, Etta Schreiner 4-0-0, Payton Sullivan 1-0-1, Kathryn Van Skiver 0-0-0, Rachel Theisen 0-0-0, Chloe Valentine 1-0-0. Totals 22-3-2.
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Avery Kelly 3-2-1.5, Carolyn Maser 0-2-0, Madelyn Weyers 3-1-0, Gracie Woods 11-3-0, Hadlee Hasselman 7-2-0, Lucy Ghaifan 8-0-2.5, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Maddie Schneider 0-0-0. Totals 32-12-4.
Set assists—St. Cecilia 22 (Krikac 20, Sabatka 1, Sullivan 1), GICC 28 (Maser 27, Hasseelman 1).