A decorated St. Cecilia senior class put one more feather in its cap Tuesday night.
That would be improving to 6-0 against their unofficial southern rival Superior with their 43-40 win.
That’s not to say the two couldn’t meet again this season somewhere in the postseason. They did so in 2019 and 2020 at the state tournament.
But the four Hawkettes who will graduate in May beat the Wildcats for a fourth time in the regular season in what was yet another hard-fought battle inside Chapman Gymnasium.
“Our seniors have played in every big game in four years and have won a lot of them,” said St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt. “They’ve worked really hard and tonight was just another example of them grinding it out against another good team.”
All it took for the Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (15-0) to come out on top was a pair of 10-0 runs that ended each half.
First, though, they had to absorb Superior’s punch.
As expected, the strike came via Shayla Meyer, who finished with the game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds.
A little less expected, freshman Sadie Cornell provided a second thump.
Berndt was pleased with the job his team — specifically Addie Kirkegaard — did on Meyer, the 6-foot-2 Ole Miss volleyball pledge.
“I thought Addie played a whale of a game,” Berndt said.
Cornell, however, got cut loose more than he would’ve liked. She scored eight points in the first half to help spark the Wildcats to a 17-11 advantage through the first 13 minutes.
“We didn’t really do a great job on the scouting report on her,” said Berndt.
That combo for the No. 10 Wildcats (12-3) was fruitful in the first half, combining for 15 of the team’s 17 points.
But Meyer carried nearly all of the load in the second half, scoring 11 of the Wildcats’ 13 points.
Cutting off Cornell, who didn’t take a shot in the second half, proved to be the difference for St. Cecilia, which outscored Superior 22-13 in the final two frames.
“In the second half we did a much better job (on Cornell). When we took her away, the focal point became Meyer,” Berndt said. “So I thought we did a nice job.”
St. Cecilia was hesitant early to attack Meyer, who was guarding Kirkegaard as well as hovering in the paint as a rim protector.
“We really tried our best to stay in our gaps, really plug the help-side eye and keep them out on the perimeter,” said Superior coach Jake Nannen.
Eventually, the Hawkettes drew Meyer out by putting Kirkegaard up top and slipped Shaye Butler in the low block for a couple of easier buckets.
When Meyer sat down late in the second with foul trouble, STC made up ground.
Defense led to offense for the Hawkettes, too, as it usually does. STC’s press exploited Superior’s relative inexperience and helped with the pre-halftime scoring surge that put the home team in control.
The Hawkettes answered Cornell’s last 3-pointer at the 3:20 mark with 10 straight points, ending with Bailey Kissinger’s lay in at the halftime buzzer.
“Superior was 12-2 for a reason. They’re a talented team,” Berndt said. “It was one of those things (where you) just kind of weather the storm. It was a game of runs.”
Meyer got off to a quick start in crunch time, opening the fourth with five quick points to trim the lead to four. A pair of free throws by her with 4:05 to play cut the deficit to three.
That’s when STC began its game-ending run, highlighted by a 7-for-9 performance at the free throw line.
Kissinger, who had 19 points, made her last five free throws after an 0-4 start.
SUP (12-3).................9 8 6 7 — 30
STC (15-0)..........11 10 11 11 — 43
Superior (30)
Laci Kirchhoff 0-5 0-0 0, Neah McMeen 0-1 0-0 0, Teegan Duncan 0-3 0-0 0, Ella Gardner 2-5 0-0 4, Shayla Meyer 5-20 6-6 18, Sadie Cornell 3-4 0-0 8, Halle Bargen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-39 6-6 30.
St. Cecilia (43)
Erin Sheehy 1-3 1-2 4, Bailey Kissinger 7-16 5-9 19, Cooper Butler 2-6 2-3 6, Tatum Krikac 1-4 1-2 3, Addie Kirkegaard 5-13 1-2 11. Totals: 15-42 10-18 43.
Three-point goals: Sup 4-16 (Kirchhoff 0-3, McMeen 0-1, Duncan 0-3, Meyer 2-7, Cornell 2-2); STC 1-11 (Sheehy 1-2, Kissinger 0-3, Butler 0-2, Krikac 0-2, Kirkegaard 0-2). Rebounds: Sup 29-11 (Meyer 15); STC 29-11 (Kissinger, Butler, Kirkegaard 7). Turnovers: Sup 14; STC 8.