The whole gym heard Bailey Kissinger tell Erin Sheehy not to shoot it.
Sheehy launched from the corner anyway.
It wasn’t out of spite, but mere reaction.
Sheehy often receives the first look of the ballgame when St. Cecilia runs its first offensive set.
On Tuesday, she had the first and the last.
The first didn’t hit, but the last did.
The one her teammate instructed her not to take — in an effort to keep burning late game clock — rattled through the rim in the waning minutes of St. Cecilia’s 54-35 victory.
It wasn’t decisive for the Class C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (17-0) in their Centennial Conference tournament quarterfinal, but it capped the scoring in a scrappy battle between them and Lincoln Christian inside Chapman Gymnasium.
One in which St. Cecilia doubled up the Crusaders in the rebounding category (32-16) yet couldn’t quite put the visitors away due to poor shooting from close range.
“The message at half was get tough and finish around the rim,” said STC coach Greg Berndt, whose team advanced to Thursday’s conference semifinals. “I felt like we left 10 to 12 points out there in the first half from about a foot away.”
The Crusaders (6-11) controlled most of the first half with sturdy defense, holding the Hawkettes scoreless for more than five minutes following Addie Kirkegaard’s put-back at the first quarter buzzer that put STC ahead 14-12.
After 1Q: St. Cecilia girls 14, Lincoln Christian 12. #nebpreps Addie Kirkegaard with a put-back at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/ReJNczKfMu— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) January 26, 2022
Lincoln Christian lost to STC 51-40 on Jan. 8, but looked poised to overcome that result in round two.
The Crusaders started 5-for-10 from the floor while St. Cecilia missed 10 of its first 16 shots.
But St. Cecilia’s strong finish to the half — an 11-0 run — precluded all visiting momentum.
The Hawkettes climbed out of a rare deficit as Sheehy and Addie Demuth bookended the run with 3-pointers.
“That last few minutes of the first half was big,” Berndt said. “We went on that run to finish, got a little momentum, and were able to just kind of keep extending from there.
“Credit to Lincoln Christian for hanging around. But it was a strong effort by us in the second half.”
St. Cecilia’s lead extended to 14 through the third thanks to a 4-for-6 shooting effort and going perfect on five free throw attempts.
The Hawkettes’ 6-for-8 final punch in the fourth sealed the deal.
Kirkegaard tallied six points in the final frame to finish with 14 along with her 10 rebounds.
Kissinger netted the game-high 17 points with nine boards while Shaye Butler added 10 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 in the second half.
Ashlynn and Kenadee Ailes combined for 17 for the Crusaders. Kenadee, a 6-foot freshman, dealt with foul trouble much of the night, picking up her fourth midway through the third to allow STC more access to Kirkegaard.
St. Cecilia will play Grand Island Central Catholic in Thursday’s semifinal. The game will tip at 6 p.m. at GICC.
The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders (13-4) beat Kearney Catholic 48-39 in at Cope Coliseum Tuesday night thanks to a game-ending 19-1 run through the fourth quarter.
GICC our scores KCHS 19-1 in fourth quarter to ecscape with a 48-39 win— Buck Mahoney (@HubSports_Buck) January 26, 2022
LC (6-11)................12 6 6 11 — 35
STC (17-0)..........14 11 13 16 — 54
Lincoln Christian (35)
Ashlynn Ailes 3-7 2-2 9, Emerson Crist 0-3 0-0 0, Mattie Harms 2-5 2-6 6, Lauren Swan 2-5 0-0 4, Kenadee Ailes 3-5 2-2 8, Amelia Hohlen 1-3 1-2 3, Addie Ehlers 2-5 0-0 5, Annie Hueser 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Hohlen 0-2 0-0 0, Mattea Kassebaum 0-0 0-1 0, Ava Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-36 7-13 35.
St. Cecilia (54)
Erin Sheehy 2-4 0-0 6, Bailey Kissinger 5-12 7-9 17, Shaye Butler 4-6 0-0 10, Tatum Krikac 1-4 2-3 4, Addie Kirkegaard 6-10 2-5 14, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 19-39 11-17 54.
Three-point goals: LC 2-16 (A. Ailes 1-4, Harms 0-2, Swan 0-3, Am. Hohlen 0-2, Ehlers 1-2, Hueser 0-1, An. Hohlen 0-2); STC 5-11 (Sheehy 2-4, Kissinger 0-1, Butler 2-3, Krikac 0-1, Sabatka 0-1, Demuth 1-1). Rebounds: LC 16-3 (Harms 5); STC 32-10 (Kirkegaard 10). Turnovers: LC 14; STC 16.