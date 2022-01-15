KEARNEY — Top-ranked St. Cecilia seemed poised to run away in the second half Saturday with its 11-0 run to begin the third quarter.
But Class C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic — headed by senior Ashley Keck — stormed back to make things interesting late inside Cope Coliseum.
The Stars (10-5) went more than 11 minutes without a field goal in the second half before Keck scored five straight points in 19 seconds midway through the fourth. She finished with the team-high 15 points — nine in the final frame.
But Keck's effort wasn't enough to overcome Kearney Catholic's earlier lapses.
The Stars, who led 16-15 at halftime, were out-dueled by a trio of Hawkettes — the only three that scored on the night.
Bailey Kissinger's 17 points led all scorers, Addie Kirkegaard solidified a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds with an offensive board in the fourth that led to STC's largest lead at 30-18, and Shaye Butler chipped in eight points with a pair of second-half 3-pointers.
"We had a good mentality that we wanted to win this game, especially out of halftime," said Kissinger. "After losing in the first half, we wanted to come out and play together, have fun and score more in the third quarter."
St. Cecilia's 20 turnovers prevented it from putting the game away in the fourth. The Hawkettes coughed it up eight times in the last eight minutes, which helped the Stars flip momentum.
Three-pointers by Anna Squiers and Lexi Keim aided in that, too. Keim's made it a two-point game with 1:30 left.
STC (14-0)……………8 7 13 10 — 38
KC (10-5)……………..9 7 2 15 — 33
St. Cecilia (38)
Erin Sheehy 0-3 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 4-7 8-10 17, Shaye Butler 3-9 0-0 8, Tatum Krikac 0-6 0-0 0, Addie Kirkegaard 4-9 5-6 13, Ryann Sabata 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Parr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-35 13-16 38.
Kearney Catholic (33)
Ashley Keck 6-14 3-4 15, Liv Nore 2-7 0-0 4, Jenna Kruse 1-4 0-0 3, Anna Squiers 1-5 2-2 5, Kyla Reifenrath 0-6 0-0 0, Lexi Keim 1-1 0-0 3, Lauren Marker 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 12-39 5-6 33.
Three-point goals: STC 3-17 (Sheehy 0-3, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 2-6, Krikac 0-4, Kirkegaard 0-1, L. Parr 0-1); KC 4-9 (Nore 0-1, Kruse 1-1, Squiers 1-4, Marker 1-1, Keim 1-1). Rebounds: STC 27-11 (Kirkegaard 10); KC 23-10 (Squiers 7). Turnovers: STC 20; KC 18.