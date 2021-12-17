Friday wasn't the first night top-ranked St. Cecilia's offense didn't make shots.
But the Hawkettes found other ways to win, as they often have during the dominating stretch of three state championship game appearances in a row in two separate classes.
The victorious efforts require offense, sure. But perhaps more influential is a strong defensive presence.
That's what St. Cecilia produced in Friday's ranked meeting with C-2 No. 9 Sutton at Chapman Gymnasium, which the Hawkettes won 37-22 to remain undefeated.
"Luckily for us, our defense has been our calling card for the last so many years," said STC head coach Greg Berndt. "We knew Sutton was going to be a tough opponent for us and have a good game plan. But kudos to our kids defensively for hanging in there."
St. Cecilia held Sutton to one point across the first eight minutes and scoreless in the fourth quarter in the win.
The Fillies finished the game shooting 7-for-33 and four of their made field goals were from beyond the arc.
Kate Griess and Julia George split the treys between them. Griess drilled both of hers on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, and George buried her second triple shortly after during a 9-0 Sutton run that cut the Hawkette lead to single digits.
St. Cecilia led 22-3 midway through the second frame, yielding desired results from extended possessions in the half court.
With Sutton's defense packing it in early and then switching to a 1-2-2 zone, the Hawkettes had to be patient.
"I think we were ready for that," Berndt said. "I don't know if it mattered what defense they ran tonight, it was a tough night to put the ball in the hoop, especially in the second half."
St. Cecilia's hot start was beneficial in that way. Bailey Kissinger, who racked up a game-high 17 points, scored 13 in the first half. Her sixth bucket of the half halted an 8-0 stretch by the Fillies.
Alivia Huxoll scored four of her six points in the run and George hit her first 3-pointer.
"We were just more aggressive in the second and third quarters," said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. "We attacked off the dribble and did a better job of moving and getting some shots in rhythm."
Rapp said at times his offense was stagnant and that's a credit to the in-game adjustments and ability of St. Cecilia.
"We couldn't get any of our two main scorers going," Rapp said. "They did a good job of shutting them down."
Berndt wasn't too pleased with his offense, either. But he'll take the win.
"We knew it was going to be one of those gritty games and we'd have to win this thing with defense," Berndt said.
Tatum Krikac chipped in 10 points for the Hawkettes. She was 3-for-3 in the first half with a 3-pointer.
Sutton (4-2)....................1 10 11 0 — 22
St. Cecilia (6-0)................9 15 11 2 — 37
Sutton (22)
Kaly Bautista 0-6 1-2 1, Kate Griess 2-7 0-0 6, Alivia Huxol;l 2-6 2-2 6, Julia George 2-7 0-0 6, Gracie Nuss 0-3 0-0 0, Jacee Haight 1-3 0-0 2, Kennedy Perrien 0-1 1-2 1, Reagan Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-33 4-6 22.
St. Cecilia (37)
Erin Sheehy 1-6 0-0 2, Bailey Kissinger 8-12 1-3 17, Shaye Butler 1-5 0-0 2, Tatum Krikac 4-8 0-1 10, Addie Kirkegaard 1-5 0-2 2, Ryann Sabatka 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 17-38 1-6 37.
Three-point goals: Sut 4-14 (Bautista 0-2, Griess 2-5, George 2-4, Nuss 0-3); STC 2-13 (Sheehy 0-4, Butler 0-4, Kirkac 2-5). Rebounds: Sut 21 (Huxoll 6); STC 29 (Kirkegaard 9); Turnovers: Sut 12; STC 11.