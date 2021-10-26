The St. Cecilia volleyball team went 10-4 in the final 14 games of the season, with all four losses coming in the last six matches. But those four defeats were at the hands of three different teams that have combined for 80 wins on the year.
STC’s tough schedule has it ready for the adversity the postseason always brings, and the Hawkettes got a glimpse of that in the first set of Monday’s subdistrict semifinal match against Blue Hill. St. Cecilia had to fend off a Bobcat rally in the opening frame, but it did just that before cruising to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 victory. The win advanced STC into the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 final against Centura.
“Any time you get to postseason there’s always nerves and jitters,” said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher. “We didn’t come out really clean in that middle half of the first set, but then we cleaned it up with our serve game and our pass game got a lot better, too.”
The Hawkettes (21-11) have lost to only one team in Class C-2 this season. It was only two seasons ago that STC was in the state championship match, and after missing the state tournament last year, the team is hoping to make it back to Lincoln this season. Last season, the Hawkettes lost in the subdistrict tournament when Schumacher was quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We knew it’s going to be a big week,” said STC’s Jill Parr. “Last year it went a lot different, so we’re grateful for the situation this year. We’ve worked hard and we’re hoping this week turns out how we want it to.”
“We just want to see determination; we’re taking it one game at a time,” Schumacher said.
One Hawkette that has become familiar with making the trip to Lincoln is senior Jill Parr. And on Monday, Parr unofficially eclipsed a milestone for her career as she collected 41 assists, giving her 2,003 during her tenure as a Hawkette.
“It means a lot to me; that was my personal goal for this year. Obviously I have a team goal of making it to state, but hitting my personal goal means a lot because it shows what I’ve worked for,” Parr said.
“Jill’s been a great player for us for the past three years at the varsity level,” the STC coach said. “She’s kind of taken another step here her senior year...Most importantly, her leadership; she’s fearless and she’s not going to let any ball drop. Many games you see her all over the floor.”
Becoming a tam leader was a role Parr took to heart, as it’s a way to carry on the expectations of those leaders that came before her.
“I’ve learned a lot from the seniors in the past. Makenna Asher, Chloe McCauley, Tori Thomas — they were all really good leaders and I appreciated learning from them. I’ve learned a lot from everyone in the past,” Parr said.
Sixteen of Parr’s assists came in the first set, and the Hawkettes needed each and every one of them to put away the Bobcats. Blue Hill fell behind by as many seven points at 12-5, but it rallied to pull within 21-20.
“We serve-receive passed really well,” said BH coach Jessica Lovejoy. “When we have control of our pass, we can do really great things. That’s what kept us in it.”
The Bobcats (9-20) made the plays they needed to, but St. Cecilia was still able to overcome 10 errors to win the frame 25-22. And over the next two sets, the Hawkettes found their groove as they cruised to the sweep.
Addie Kirkegaard led St. Cecilia with 17 kills, while Lindsey Parr had 12 and Ryann Sabatka finished with nine.
For the Bobcats, Abigail Meyer had a team-high nine kills and Emma Karr tallied six. Reece Mlady ended the night with 18 assists.
Blue Hill ended its season by winning five of its final seven matches. Lovejoy said her team knows it had some missed opportunities during the year year, but she’s proud of the way it competed at the end.
“We kind of reflected on the year. We had some ups and downs; we competed well when we should have and other times we didn’t compete like we should have,” Lovejoy said. “They’re a very emotional team, but they were calm. They just kind of took it all in. They know they could have competed a little more, but I was happy with the way they competed in that first set.”
St. Cecilia will now get ready for a Centurion team (17-13) that took care of Wood River (13-18) in four sets. The Hawkettes beat Centura in four sets earlier in the month, and they’ll look to do it again Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Centura is a good team,” Schumacher said. “We know we’re going to have to come out and play really well. They’re well coached and know what they’re doing on their side of the net.”
Blue Hill (9-20).................22 14 15
St. Cecilia (21-11)............25 25 25
Blue Hill (kills-aces-blocks)
Reece Mlady 2-2-0, Gracey Utecht 4-0-0, India Mackin 0-1-0, Michelle Henkel 2-0-0, Emma Karr 6-0-0, Abigail Meyer 9-1-2, Angel Runyan 0-0-0. Totals: 23-4-2.
Assists — Mlady 18, Henkel 1.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 9-2-0, Jill Parr 3-0-0, Lindsey Parr 12-1-0, Hailey Reifert 0-1-0, Brynn Weeks 1-0-0, Addie Kirkegaard 17-0-0, Erin Sheehy 0-1-0, Chloe Valentine 0-1-0, Etta Schreiner 5-0-0. Totals: 47-6-0.
Assists — J. Parr 41, Valentine 1.