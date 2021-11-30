Greg Berndt hasn’t missed a state basketball tournament in seven years.
From coaching as an assistant with the St. Cecilia boys to now five years in leading the girls program, Berndt’s winter seasons have extended about as long as they can go.
“We’re striving to play all the way from November to March,” Bendt said. “A lot of teams are done by the first part or mid-February.”
That seven-year run includes consecutive Class C-2 state championships and last year’s runner-up finish in C-1.
That’s a lot of miles to and from Lincoln.
But Berndt, who played in one state tournament while attending Hastings High, doesn’t mind the travel.
Just like the team he coaches, he wants to win.
And so far, that’s about all he and the Hawkettes have done together.
Let the coach’s 116-17 record in five seasons at St. Cecilia speak for itself.
But even before his arrival, the program’s past is what drives its future.
It’s the epitome of “success breeds success.”
“I think it’s one of those deals that when you see it when you’re young and you get to that point and it’s something you’re used to... and you see siblings and relatives and kids they’ve looked up to (win), that’s kind of what’s helped build up to this group,” said Berndt.
“It’s just the continued success and then these guys jump in as freshmen and we’ve been lucky to have kids keep the ball rolling to be honest.”
Foundation already set, the current streak of three straight championship game appearances began when Bailey Kissinger, Addie Kirkegaard, Erin Sheehy, and Shaye Butler walked into Chapman Gymnasium.
Now seniors, those four have a chance to do something no other Hawkette team has done: make four consecutive state title games.
The 1979 senior class won three C-2 titles in a row. The 2015 senior class lost in three straight finals. But the class of 2022, which won championships as freshmen and sophomores, can join the three-ring club this season.
“These guys have a special opportunity to finish out their careers in a way that’s unique to most high school kids’ experiences,” Berndt said. “I think it’s motivating to get back to a fourth state tournament. It’s always a goal of ours, but I think this is a group that kind of has that mentality that they want to finish what they started the last three years.”
The Hawkettes came close to a third consecutive title in March, but North Bend Central was just a hair better at the end in the C-1 final.
Kissinger’s last-second lay in, after a dead sprint down the Pinnacle Bank Arena court, didn’t fall.
It was painful, but it was motivating.
“I think there’s just like a whole different feeling between everyone this year,” Kissinger said during the first week of practice. “We’re ready to go.”
The journey starts with Centennial Conference foe Columbus Scotus, who handed the Hawkettes their first loss on opening night last season. The Shamrocks were one of three teams to beat STC last season.
St. Cecilia dropped back down to C-2 this season, but not much will change, Berndt said.
“I don’t know that the competition is that much different the last few years between C-1 and C-2,” Berndt said. “I don’t know that you rest your hat, saying you dropped down a class and you get comfortable. I just don’t think that’s the way it is.”
Kissinger, the reigning Tribland Player of the Year, averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season. Kirkegaard averaged 9.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Berndt said he wasn’t set on a fifth starter following Katharine Hamburger’s departure.
A pair of options include sophomores Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac, both of whom received ample playing time off the bench last season.
Krikac had a shining moment at the state tournament in the semifinal, where she hit a momentous 3-pointer in the C-1 semifinal to boost the Hawkettes through the second half of a dogfight.
“I think we have a little bit of flexibility and maybe a bit more depth than last year,” Berndt said. “It’s going to be tough to replace a Katharine, who is playing college ball, but I think we’ve got some younger kids who might be able to full her shoes to a certain extent.”