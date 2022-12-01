St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt has already covered how to replace a player like Bailey Kissinger.
“You don’t,” he said last March when Kissinger was name the Co-Tribland Player of the Year following her senior season.
Kissinger was a leader — both vocal and by example — and led the team in scoring three of her four years.
Her 17.4 point per game average last season was her highest in leading the Hawkettes past Bridgeport in the C-2 final.
But she, Addie Kirkegaard, Erin Sheehy and Shaye Butler have all moved on after an incredible run of 102 wins together and an 11-1 in state tournament mark.
Pertaining to last year’s scoring numbers, that leaves a void of roughly 38 points per game needed to be accounted for.
That weight, Berndt said, will need to fall evenly across the girls on the roster this season, which undoubtedly will look different.
“But the goal is they come together toward the end,” Berndt said.
Only one starter returns for the Hawkettes in junior Tatum Krikac.
Ryann Sabatka was often the first off the bench last season and came up big for STC in the title game after Kirkegaard.
They combined to average 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.
“It’s kind of amazing watching how each year kids progress from their freshman to sophomore year. Then, from sophomore to junior, it seems like they take a big leap,” Berndt said. “They’re the ones with the most varsity experience and are most comfortable at that level. It’s kind of our goal that they can step up and lead vocally and in their actions, as well.”
Lindsey Parr will fill in as a point guard along with “some kind of combination” of Addie Demuth, Avery Kissinger, Emery Vargas and Nathie Krikac. Abbey Musalek will play some post.
“We might see a few different starting lineups, but I think we’re going to play a few more kids than we did last year,” Berndt said.
For the third year in a row, St. Cecilia will be competing in a different classification in girls basketball.
The Hawkettes dropped down to Class D-1 from C-2 last season where they won their third state championship in four years.
Just two years ago, STC was up in Class C-1, where it finished as runner-up.
Berndt admitted he’s not terribly familiar with D-1 as the Hawkettes’ yearly schedule features a variety of opponents mostly in C-2 and C-1 thanks to the Centennial Conference, which STC won last season.
“We’ve kind of been jumping classes here a little bit these past few years,” Berndt said. “The schedule doesn’t change at all, so the goal is to hopefully keep progressing towards that time when we do get to D-1 play in February.”