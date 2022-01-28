Outside of the game his team just survived in double overtime to advance to the its fifth straight Centennial Conference final, Greg Berndt couldn't contain his basketball mind.
Fresh off 40 minutes of nail-biting, sometimes make-you-want-to-rip-your-hair-out hoops (especially the last few minutes of regulation), the St. Cecilia coach was already eyeing — and pondering — the difficult stretch his top-ranked Hawkettes (18-0) will ride out the regular season with.
Saturday's conference tournament championship will only add to that. The 4 p.m. matchup against Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran (16-1) will be a precursor for a Feb. 5 matchup in Hastings.
Prior to that, STC plays at crosstown rival Adams Central, ranked sixth in Class B, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, then finishes the regular slate rematching with C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic, which the Hawkettes took down Thursday 48-45 in double overtime.
With very little recovery time between games there quite literally is no time to rest.
One punch comes after the other this time of year. And the Hawkettes are wearing a ton of them.
But give them credit for straightening their jaw, wiping the sweat from their brow and putting their paws back up for another go.
There's still a zero in the loss column for a reason. Although that could change Saturday evening on tired legs after STC's 40-minute grind and Lincoln Lutheran's 17-point breeze past Columbus Scotus.
"We're going to have our hands full," said Berndt, whose team is one of three undefeated girls teams left in the state. "If you know how Lincoln Lutheran plays, it's different."
The Hawkettes should be somewhat familiar with how Wade Coulter runs things, though. The Lutheran coach has been in the Centennial Conference for 13 season — 11 assisting Scotus and now two as head coach of the Warriors.
Plus, the two teams met in last year's C-1 state semifinal, which STC won 29-25.
That score alone should tell you what you need to know. Lutheran is an in-your-face defensive team with length and applies a ton of pressure.
St. Cecilia likes to do that, too, but with less bodies. That surely takes a toll.
The 3/4 court pressure was one of the reasons STC survived GICC Thursday night.
But can it last against the Warriors?
Despite the Hawkettes' lack of depth, even less now that freshman reserve guard Lindsey Parr is out likely for the year from a knee injury suffered in gym class, their fatigue hasn't cost them a game yet.
Berndt said his four senior starters believe they still have more to prove, albeit with three straight state championship appearances and two rings to show for their careers.
Senior Shaye Butler, who had 17 points in Thursday's win, said there's no quit in the Hawkettes.
"We're going to be tough, we're going to finish any game no matter what the score is, no matter how the other team is playing," she said. "No matter what the outcome is we're going to just keep playing tough."