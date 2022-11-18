A softball team at St. Cecilia was in the works for a while before its inaugural season in 2018. What a good decision adding the sport has turned out to be.
Five years later and the Hawkettes have a Class C state runner-up trophy in their possession. Every bit of it was earned through an incredible run during this fall season.
It deserves special recognition as the Hawkettes were the only Tribland team to make the state tournament this season.
While the journey didn’t produce a state championship trophy, it did produce memories of a lifetime and quite possibly program records that won’t be broken.
At the top of that list is a 30-game win streak the Hawkettes carried into the state final.
“It was a special year. If you would have told me we’d be 35-4 before the season, I probably wouldn’t have expected it because of how many seniors we lost the year before,” head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said following his team’s state championship loss.
“These girls approached the year so well. They believed in each other and themselves, and we were led by two awesome seniors in Jordan (head) and Alli (Stritt).”
St. Cecilia has made a habit of channeling a previous season’s hurt into next year’s success. The softball team did that again this season after steady climbs in years 1-through-4.
This season saw the Hawkettes advance to a fourth straight state tournament after failing to do so their first fall as a program.
They won their first game at state in 2021, which was the program’s 99th win, but still desired more after graduating their first class of four-year seniors.
An influx of talented freshmen and those who were returning proved to be the recipe for success.
“Our freshmen don’t play like freshmen,” Ohnoutka told the Tribune before the state tournament began.
Take pitcher Audrey Rossow for example. She finished her first high school season a spotless 18-0 in the circle, throwing 94 2/3 innings with a 2.44 earned run average and 80 strikeouts.
Fellow All-Tribland team member Kyler Weidner had 17 stolen bases and hit .385 in her first season with the Hawkettes.
Those are two of the five STC players on this year’s softball honors list, voted on by coaches in Tribland.
The others are the aforementioned Jordan Head, Abbey Musalek and Izzy Kvols — a senior and two sophomores.
Head garnered many votes for her performances both in the circle and at the plate. She posted a 2.86 ERA in 115 innings while going 15-4 and hit for a .407 batting average, 13 home runs and drove in 52 runs.
Musalek, who hit .422, slugged nine home runs and plated 42 runs with her bat. Kvols registered 51 hits — 13 of which were doubles, stole 11 bases and scored 43 runs.
The Hawkettes lost to one team in Class C this season — Yutan/Mead, the state champions which had to beat STC twice for the title. Their other two losses were to Class B schools Ralston and Wahoo.
“We knew we had something special even in the first part of our season,” Ohnoutka said Oct. 13 after the team advanced to the Class C final. “We’ve got 15 girls that compete for each other. They play with a lot of passion.”
The majority of the team will be back next fall for another crack at the school’s first softball title. Tatum Krikac and Addison Demuth were the only juniors on the team this season. There were five freshmen and six sophomores.
Rest of the All-Tribland team
Hastings High, which saw its streak of seven straight state tournament berths end, took four spots on the All-Tribland team, including Player of the Year.
Senior Sammy Schmidt was voted the best softball player in the area. The Omaha-bound outfielder hit .600 with 14 home runs.
Sophomore catcher Carlie Muhlbach drove in 59 runs while hitting .500. Junior Emma Landgren scored 36 runs and plated another 35 for the Tigers. Senior transfer Macie Wolever filled a void at short stop and hit .380 with 49 RBI in her final high school season.
The Holdrege/Adams Central co-op earned two placements on the team, both utility players. Senior Kaley Waite hit .500 for the Liberty Storm with nine doubles and six home runs. Junior Isabel Raburn batted .602 with 22 stolen bases while leading the team in innings pitched (110) and ERA (4.65).
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Lilly Ellison snagged the last spot on the team. The junior hit .539, scored 29 runs and drove in 26. She also stole 12 bases.