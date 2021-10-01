Five years was too long, St. Cecilia senior Addie Kirkegaard decided.
The senior middle and her Hawkettes grew tired of Superior’s domination of their own invite. The frustration boiled over for the hosts Thursday night, in a good way.
Kirkegaard out-dueled her across-the-net rival Shayla Meyer, who has been part of three of the past four Wildcat tournament titles, with 11 of her team-high 14 kills in the third and decisive set inside Chapman Gymnasium.
“It was long-awaited,” Kirkegaard said of the first-place plaque the Hawkettes collected following a 25-17, 14-25, 25-16 win.
Meyer punished a match-high 21 kills, but only scored four in the final game. However, her 10 kills in the second forced the third after the Hawkettes cruised through the opener.
“Our scouting report (on Meyer) worked sometimes in that second set,” STC head coach Kelan Schumacher said. “Sometimes it didn’t just because she’s that good. We put a digger down the line because we know she has a good line shot, but she still just hit it and got kills.”
STC used more of a balanced attack on the night. Setter Jill Parr used a variety of attackers, with Lindsey Parr and Ryann Sabatka crushing nine kills each. Etta Schreiner added three and libero Erin Sheehy even tacked on an out-of-ordinary kill.
Meyer had roughly 2/3 of the Wildcats’ kills (21 of 35). Teegan Duncan and Cailyn Barry tacked on four kills apiece and Madison Heusinkvelt three. All but five came from the hands of setter Ella Gardner.
Seventh-ranked Superior came out flat in set one, trailing 10-5 and 16-9 en route to a 25-17 defeat. Sabatka and Kirkegaard downed four kills each for the Hawkettes. Meyer had seven of Superior’s 10 kills in the game.
The Wildcats came out hungry in the second, commanding a 17-8 lead behind service from Atlee Kobza during a 6-0 stretch.
STC managed just five kills in the set, which was half of what Meyer had on the other side of the net. The Hawkettes struggled to get in system, repeatedly sending free balls to the Wildcats.
“Our serve-receive and our defense,” Superior head coach Randall Loch said were the keys to controlling the second set. “Our block, especially, stepped up.”
“We passed a lot better in the third set,” Kirkegaard said in comparison.
Hailey Reifert separated the Hawkettes in the third to help in the runaway. The senior served seven straight points, including two aces, to push a 10-8 lead to 17-8.
“It was definitely a steeping stone and learning lesson for us that will help us in the long run,” Loch said of the loss.
Championship
SUP....................................17 25 16
STC....................................25 14 25
Superior (kills-aces-blocks)
Teegan Duncan 4-0-1/2, Cailyn Barry 4-0-1/2, Sadie Rempel 0-1-0, Brooklyn Grabast 2-0-0, Ella Gardner 1-1-0, Shayla Meyer 21-1-1/2, Atlee Kobza 0-0-0, Madison Heusinkvelt 3-0-1/2. Totals: 35-3-2.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 9-1-1 1/2, Jill Parr 0-0-0, Lindsey Parr 9-0-0, Hailey Reifert 0-2-0, Chloe Valentine 0-1-0, Etta Schreiner 3-0-0, Brynn Weeks 0-0-1/2, Addie Kirkegaard 14-0-3, Erin Sheehy 1-0-0. Totals: 36-4-5.
Assists — Sup, Gardner 29, Kobzaa 4, Heusinkvelt 1; STC, J. Parr 35, Sabatka 1.