The St. Cecilia Hawkettes (13-5) lost their third straight game by a very narrow margin Thursday to close what was a disappointing Centennial Conference tournament showing.
Bishop Neumann avenged an early season loss to the Hawkettes with a 38-32 victory inside Chapman Gym.
The Cavaliers (8-9) finished the final seconds 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
“We’ve lost a game by one possession, one possession and, really, tonight was one possession too. So we’re right there we just need to finish it,” said Hawkettes head coach Greg Berndt.
The Class D-1 No. 5 Hawkettes entered Thursday following a 36-35 loss to Superior on Monday of last week and then a 37-34 loss Tuesday to Kearney Catholic.
STC opened the game on an 8-2 run, getting three early points from junior Ryann Sabatka, a basket from junior Tatum Krikac and a trey from freshman Avery Kissinger.
The Cavaliers extended their 1-3-1 defensive pressure, forcing three turnovers late in the quarter. Cavaliers sophomore Bridget Whitney nailed a 3-point field goal with under a minute left in the opening quarter to narrow the gap.
Neumann continued with the defensive pressure in the second, forcing a turnover on the Hawkettes first possession, and scoring four straight points to take a lead.
STC answered with a 9-2 run to take a 17-11 lead midway through the quarter. Sabatka scored a basket followed by a free throw to give the Hawkettes a 20-17 lead with a minute left to play in the half.
But Neumann senior Kinslee Bosak capped her 11-point second frame in quarter with a trey at the buzzer, to tie the game at 20 apiece. She finished with 17 points.
The third quarter was a physical back-and-forth battle full of little runs and momentum changes. The Cavaliers took a 29-25 lead midway through the quarter on a pair of hoops from Bosak and one from AJ Bosak.
The Hawkettes cut the lead to to one point on free throws from Krikac and Kissinger.
Both teams struggled offensively in the final quarter. Whitney made the lone basket of the quarter for either team, which gave the Cavaliers a 33-28 lead.
Krikac sunk a pair of free throws for the Hawkettes midway through the quarter to make it 33-30.
With 46 seconds left, the Hawkettes made a big defensive stop only to give the ball right back on their fifth turnover of the quarter.
The Cavaliers finished 5-for-6 from the free throw line to win 38-32. The Hawkettes only points of the quarter came from two free throws from Krikac and two from Lindsey Parr.
“We just seemed like we were a step slow. We did everything we wanted to do but we were one pass away from either a bucket or a shot and we just couldn’t quite get there and execute,” Berndt said.
STC hosts Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central on Jan. 31.
BN (8-9)..............5 15 11 7 — 38
STC (13-5)............8 12 8 4 — 32
Bishop Neumann (38)
Nicole Blum 0-3 0-0 0, AJ Bosak 1-3 0-0 2, Kinslee Bosak 7-12 2-5 17, Julia Ingwersen 2-5 2-2 4, Jill Johnson 0-4 3-4 3, Caitlin McGuigan 1-4 3-4 5, Bridget Whitney 3-7 0-1 7.
Hastings St. Cecilia (32)
Addie Demuth 0-2 0-1 0, Avery Kissinger 2-9 5-6 11, Tatum Krikac 1-3 6-6 8, Abbey Musalek 1-2 1-1 3, Lindsey Parr 0-5 2-2 2, Ryann Sabatka 3-7 2-6 8.
Three-point field goals: Neumann 2-6 (Blum 0-1, Kinslee Bosak 1-1, Ingwersen, McGuigan 0-2, Whitney 1-1) St. Cecilia (Demuth 0-2, Kissinger 2-8, Parr 0-3).