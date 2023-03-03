LINCOLN — St. Cecilia has produced some wild games in the Devaney Center over its current streak of state tournament success.
I’m thinking the 72-70 overtime win over Oakland-Craig in the 2019 semifinals and the subsequent wins over Crofton (three straight now!) in the 2020 and 2022 semis.
All one-possession games with thrilling finishes.
But maybe nothing that I’ve witnessed in the last six seasons covering STC can top what the ol’ Hawkettes pulled off in Friday’s win over Ravenna.
They were down and out. My lede was forming in my brain, though I don’t prefer writing about losses by area teams.
The Hawkettes faced an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter with not much forward momentum.
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt was prepared to console his team.
“I don’t want to see anybody’s head drop,” Berndt told his team. “You just keep playing and competing. You’ve got a proud coach no matter what happens if you do that.”
Then all hell broke loose.
The Hawkettes broke off a game-ending 23-5 run to stun Ravenna, the last program to beat STC in a semifinal.
St. Cecilia trailed 26-15 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We were not losing this game,” said freshman Avery Kissinger, who had 18 points.
The top-seeded Bluejays turned the ball over six times in the fourth, quite literally fumbling away what would have been their first final since losing to first-time champ Superior in 2018.
Kissinger picked off two passes and Krikac one in the fourth as the Hawkettes’ pressed all the right buttons defensively.
And just like that, the Class D-1 semifinal game was firmly in St. Cecilia’s hand.
The Hawkettes (19-7) don’t play for bronze medals. It’s gold or bust.
They advanced to their fifth straight state championship game with the win.
Is a fourth title in that span on the horizon, furthering arguably the most dominant stretch in program history?
No. 2 Centura, the only other team to beat Ravenna this season (twice), stands in the way at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Centurions (25-3), at state for the first time since 2011, stormed back to beat Cedar Catholic in the other semifinal game.
Don’t dare label St. Cecilia as the underdog.
“I’m not going to take total credit,” Berndt said, “but I’m not going to let them quit. We’ve been beaten this year and we’ve been beaten in the past, but I just want our kids to go out and compete and play hard.
“We’re not always the deepest team, but I’ll give our kids this: they are competitors and they just fight, fight, fight. That’s what I want my teams to always be like. That’s why I’m ultra-proud of this group and those I’ve had in the past.”