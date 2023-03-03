p03-04-23STCgb1.jpg
St. Cecilia basketball players celebrate upsetting Ravenna in the Class D1 semifinal round of the state tournament Friday in Lincoln.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

LINCOLN — St. Cecilia has produced some wild games in the Devaney Center over its current streak of state tournament success.

I’m thinking the 72-70 overtime win over Oakland-Craig in the 2019 semifinals and the subsequent wins over Crofton (three straight now!) in the 2020 and 2022 semis.

