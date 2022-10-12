St. Cecilia stood tough against Central City Wednesday and moved into the third-round winners’ bracket at the state softball tournament.
The Hawkettes have never advanced this far in the state tourney, held annually at the Smith Softball Complex.
STC’s next game is slated for approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The top-seeded Hawkettes (34-2) will match up against No. 2-seeded Yutan/Mead (31-1).
“It is a big exhale,” said the Hawkettes’ coach Ryan Ohnoutka right after St. Cecilia earned an 8-5 win over Central City. “This is huge. We’ve never been in this position before. You could tell the excitement with these girls. A guaranteed Friday feels really good.”
The Hawkettes faced a tougher challenge against Central City, compared to their opening-round 10-4 win over No. 8 seed Milford earlier Wednesday.
STC and Central City roughed each other up, with scores in all but the first inning.
The Bison trailed 5-2 in the fifth inning but tied the contest at 5-all. However the Hawkettes came right back for two runs in the sixth inning and an insurance run in the last frame.
Ohnoutka attributed the win to his squad’s mental toughness.
“One of the approaches we talked about coming into the state tournament is staying mentally tough. You’ve got to stay tough and believe in your teammates.”
The Hawkettes have breezed through quite a few contests along the way to their 29th win in a row. But they’ve also had to overcome challenges.
“We’ve had adversity all year long, too. We played seven one-run games throughout the season. This wasn’t a one-run game but it was still tight,” the STC coach said. “When Central City scored we answered back. I think that was the story of the game.”
The Hawkettes took advantage of their nine base hits and the Bison’s six errors. They also had to find ways to produce against Central City pitcher Jerzie Schindler.
Schindler struck out 15 batters. But she gave up a solo home run to Jordan Head — her 11th of the season and second of the state tourney. Schindler also relinquished a double to Izzy Kvols, who later scored in the two-run sixth inning that saw STC go ahead for good at 7-5.
“Jerzie is really tough in the circle. She can be overpowering. There were a lot of times we were down 0-2 but we still battled and had some 0-2 hits,” Ohnoutka said.
The most nerve-racking time for the STC followers came in the fifth inning. The Bison knocked around the Hawkettes for a 5-5 tie. Central City scored three runs on four singles.
“Being down doesn’t phase this team. There’s just something about their character. They are always up. And they have a ton of energy in the dugout. So if we’re faced with a deficit, we know that we are going to mount a comeback,” Ohnoutka said.
Leading hitters for the Hawkettes included Head, Kvols, Abbey Musalek (two singles), and Tatum Krikac (two singles).
St. Cecilia (34-2)................011 122 1 — 8 5 2
Central City (25-4).............001 130 0 — 5 7 6
2B — STC, Izzy Kvols.
HR — CC, Payton Burbach (2), STC, Jordan Head (11).
St. Cecilia 10, Milford 4
The Hawkettes’ bats got hot early. Then their defense held off Milford in a Class C first-round state softball tournament game Wednesday.
Head’s three-run home run in the first inning gave STC its first big boost in advancing to a winner’s bracket game later Wednesday.
The Hawkettes continued their surge in the second frame by sending across four runs for a 7-0 bulge.
STC kept up its scoring barrage in the third inning to make it a 10-2 contest.
“It was good for us to get out to that big lead, especially in game one of the state tournament,” Ohnoutka said. “Nerves are up. It was good to get the big lead to help our pitcher and our defense.”
St. Cecilia collected eight hits while holding the Eagles to five hits. All of STC’s safeties came during its first three innings.
Besides Head’s homer, Chloe Rossow and Krikac belted two doubles each. Kyler Weidner registered a pair of singles. Audrey Rossow contributed a single.
“I was happy with our approaches at the plate in those first three innings,” Ohnoutka said. “We did kind of fall asleep those last four innings.”
A strong north wind helped carry Head’s homer beyond the center field fence. Her 10th circuit clout of the season scored Kvols and Weidner.
Head closed with three RBI, giving her a team-leading 43.
“Jordan has stepped up in so many games during her two-year career for us. That’s another example of it. For her to set the tone and score first with that three-run home run, our dugout went crazy,” Ohnoutka said.
The STC coaches decided to start their freshman pitcher Audrey Rossow in the circle. Ohnoutka opted for Rossow in the state-tourney opening game instead of senior hurler, Head. Rossow came into the game with a 16-0 pitching record. Head’s record in the circle was 14-2.
“We gave the ball to Audrey, a freshman, that first game. I really wasn’t nervous about that decision,” Ohnoutka said. “She’s shown tremendous growth throughout the season. She is ready for this moment. She did a great job of pitching for strikes and letting her defense do the work.”
Game one
Milford (21-9)....................002 020 0 — 4 5 2
St. Cecilia..............343 000 x — 10 8 3
W — Audrey Rossow (17-0). L — Myranda Schildt (13-6)
2B — M, Camille Stauffer. STC, Chloe Rossow, 2, Tatum Krikac, 2.
HR — Jordan Head (10).