Unbeaten Central City put Hastings St. Cecilia’s preseason No. 1 Class C softball ranking in jeopardy Thursday by crushing the Hawkettes 13-1.
The Bison displayed a stellar performance from pitcher Jerzie Schindler, who is considered one of the state’s top Class C hurlers.
CC also shined on offense, cranking out 15 hits. Those included two home runs and three doubles in the game at the Smith Complex.
Meanwhile, the Hawkettes couldn’t figure out how to get the better of Schindler who gave up just two singles. The Class C No. 6 Bison had just one error.
Schindler had almost total control as she worked all six innings of the game shortened by one inning due to the run rule.
The Hawkettes didn’t do themselves any favors in their batting approaches.
“We talked about our approaches at the plate. We didn’t execute in the box. I felt like once we saw one pitch or got down a strike, then we were swinging at some poor pitches that were out of the zone,” Ohnoutka said.
STC will get chances Saturday to rebound from the big loss. The Hawkettes will play in a quadrangular at York that also includes DC West and Ralston.
Thursday’s loss dropped No. 1 St. Cecilia’s record at 2-2. Central City kept its record clean with two victories, including a 13-0 win over Boone Central in the season opener.
How will the Hawkettes rebound from Thursday’s loss?
Ohnoutka said the team will remain positive — as always.
“These girls are always positive. As a coach I don’t have to get on them about staying positive and staying noisy in the dugout,” Ohnoutka said. “They are going to continue to play for each other and play for the name on their jersey. I think we are going to take this and be eager to get back to practice and want to get better.”
St. Cecilia’s two hits were both singles. Kyler Weidner poked a single in the first inning. Abbey Musalek slapped a single in the sixth frame.
STC got only six players on base. The Hawkettes stranded a runner in each of the first three innings.
The lone run for St. Cecilia came in the last inning. That’s when Musalek’s single drove in Izzy Kvols who got on via a walk.
Ohnoutka said his team will be anxious to get back to practice so they can improve their hitting.
“As hitters, these girls are going to be hungry to get back to work and to improve those approaches at the plate,” Ohnoutka said.
STC’s offense is unquestionably better than its Thursday production showed. The lack of offense probably had more to do with Central City’s pitcher.
“It is a credit to Jerzie. She was really good tonight. She brings it. She’s got velocity. She also has a good change up. I would put her up there as one of the best in Class C.” Ohnoutka said.
CC (2-0).........103 216 x —13 15 1
STC (2-2)...........000 001 x — 1 2 2
W — Jerzie Schindler. L — Faith Kucera.
2B — CC, Schindler, Karlee Seitz, Payton Burbach.
HR — Emma Steinke, Seitz.