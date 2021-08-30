Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.