Before Saturday, the last time the St. Cecilia volleyball team was on the court, it was competing in the subdistrict tournament without its head coach, who was in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Hawkettes began the new season on Saturday; for St. Cecilia, especially head coach Kelan Schumacher, the triangular felt much more normal than any contest in 2020, when everyone was figuring how to safely compete in the COVID era. The first sign of normalcy: Schumacher was back on the sideline coaching, rather than relaying messages to his team from an iPad.
“The girls are excited and I was excited. It’s more of a normal year so far, and hopefully it continues to be that way. To get into a little bit of normalcy has been good,” Schumacher said. “We have high expectations for us this season. The sooner we could get out and play some matches the better.”
St. Cecilia started its new season with a two-set sweep of Aquinas Catholic (25-20, 26-24), before dropping a three-set match against Kearney Catholic (25-16, 20-25, 25-15) in the nightcap.
In the battle against the Class C-1 No. 5 Stars (3-0), Schumacher thought his team was lacking energy and intensity throughout the opening set. But in the second frame, the Hawkettes came alive, rallying from a 17-9 deficit to take the set 25-20.
“It was good to show what we can do when we play with high energy. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice, is bringing the energy from the bench as well as on the floor at all times,” the STC coach said. “
The biggest stretch in the comeback in set two was STC’s 9-0 run, which featured five kills from senior Addie Kirkegaard. But a key component throughout the set was the team’s defense. The Hawkettes were digging up one kill attempt after another and turning it into offense of their own.
Schumacher said with a trio of seniors on the back line in Erin Sheehy, Hailey Reifert and Jill Parr — as well as some key defenders off the bench — the Hawkettes can rely heavily on its defense.
“We bring a lot of experience to the game with our defense,” Schumacher said. “We think defense is one of our strong suits... In the second set we really amped it up. If we can play like that we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Unfortunately for STC, Kearney Catholic flexed its muscle in the third set, showing why it is one of the top teams in C-1. Senior setter Sydney Conner and outside hitter Ashley Keck, also a senior, connected for kills nine times in the set, as the Stars powered their way to a 25-15 win to clinch the match.
“Kearney Catholic is a good team; there are things we saw that we need to improve on. They challenged us in a lot of ways. Hopefully we’ll be able to turn around and get better,” Schumacher said.
The Hawkettes looked steady in the first match of the day against Aquinas Catholic (0-3). STC jumped out to a 20-12 lead before the Monarchs made a run, cutting the advantage to as few as four points. But STC clinched the set on a kill from Kirkegaard, on an assist by senior setter Jill Parr.
In set two, both teams went back and forth to a tie at 11-all, but then St. Cecilia kicked it into gear, scoring 11 of the next 13 points. The Hawkettes held a 22-16 lead, but Aquinas Catholic came back and took a 24-23 advantage. Again, Kirkegaard came up big with a block to regain the lead and a kill to seal the match victory.
“We passed really well and hit really well — we didn’t have many errors, and Aquinas is a good team that plays really good defense,” Schumacher said. “Because we passed so well we were able to side-out on a lot of rotations we got stuck in. We played well.”
St. Cecilia will have another tough task when it returns to the court on Thursday, hosting C-1 No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic (3-0).