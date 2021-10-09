Four years ago, a group of freshmen were part of a St. Cecilia softball team that saw its inaugural season end just shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
On Friday, those freshmen — now seniors — celebrated as they punched their ticket to their third straight state tournament.
"It feels really good since we were the first class to go through the program," said STC senior Kiersten Kober. "This is definitely special since it's our last year. We want to pass this on to the underclassmen and upcoming freshmen because we think they're going to really good things for the program."
The Hawkettes — who are primed to be the second seed in the state tourney — powered their way past Fairbury, winning a best of three series in which they erupted for 21 runs in two games and belting seven home runs on the day.
St. Cecilia defeated the Jeffs 8-0 and 13-5 in the Class C, District 8 final at the Smith Softball Complex — home of next week's state tournament. STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said the long ball has been there all season for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia's seven homers tied the school and Class C record for most home runs by a team in a season.
"It's no lie, we're a powerful hitting team. We rely on the long ball," Ohnoutka said. "For four years, the seniors have set a standard of competing against each other in practice. We make our living in practice, and we don't miss a day of batting practice. Our girls have really locked in at becoming better hitters each and every year."
The offensive outburst was coupled with a brilliant pitching performance by Jordan Head. The senior threw a shutout in the six-inning game one, which ended early via the run rule. Head allowed just one hit in the district final's opener.
She then threw a complete game in the series clinching second game, while also accounting for one of the Hawkettes five homers in that game.
"Jordan was outstanding. She showed toughness (Friday). It's a joy to have her on our team," the STC coach said. "She's hitting the ball well and she does a lot of good things in the circle."
Between the two games, every Hawkette in the lineup recorded a hit. And it didn't stop there; in game one, Abigail Musalek came off the bench to pinch hit and ended up blasting STC's first homer of the day.
The homer extended St. Ceciila's lead over Fairbury to 7-0 in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Kiersten Kober enacted the run rule with a walk-off home run, clinching a game one victory.
"It felt really good to be able to do that for my team," Kober said. "It was nice to seal the first win and help us be ready to get the second one."
"That gave us really good momentum and a little relief," Ohnoutka said. "Coming in, we had to have a plan and execute the plan. The girls just did a good job of executing and having the right approach at the plate."
The Hawkettes carried that momentum into the second game, exploding for six runs in the top of the first and chasing Fairbury starter out of circle in the frame. The Jeffs clawed to stay in the game, scoring five runs and pounding out 10 hits, but the STC offense continued to light up the scoreboard, tacking on two more in each the third and fifth innings before sealing the game with three runs in the seventh.
Tayelor Butler hit two home runs in the second game, while Kissinger hit one in the seventh to tie the season record. Kober finished the day with two homers.
The Hawkettes will now get ready for the state tourney, which will be held in their own backyard. Ohnoutka said his team is ready for the opportunity to make a deep run in front of the home crowd.
"It feels good for everyone involved: the players, the coaches, the family members — everybody from our school, too," he said. "It's not an easy task; not everyone gets to go to the state tournament, so we're not taking it for granted."
Fairbury (14-17)......000 000 — 0 1 3
St. Cecilia (27-7).....041 021 — 8 12 0
W — Jordan Head. L — Jami Mans.
2B — STC, Tayelor Butler, Bailey Kissinger
HR — STC, Abigail Musalek, Kiersten Kober
Game two
St. Cecilia (27-7).....602 020 4 — 13 14 1
Fairbury (14-17)......202 100 0 — 5 10 1
W — Jordan Head. L — Jami Mans.
2B — STC, Bailey Kissinger (2), Addison Demuth; F, Jami Mans.
HR — STC, Kiersten Kober, Tayelor Butler (2), Jordan Head, Kissinger.