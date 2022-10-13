They called off school Friday at St. Cecilia.
Not many would be in class anyway. That’s because students, teachers alike will be among the many fans who will flock to the Smith Complex to witness the Hawkettes battle for their first-ever state softball championship.
STC, the tourney’s top Class C seed, advanced for a shot at the title by rallying Thursday for a 6-5 victory over No. 2 seed Yutan-Mead.
The Hawkettes will face the winner between Wahoo Neumann and Yutan-Mead, to be played earlier Friday.
“We’re going to celebrate this one,” STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka said about Thursday’s win over the Patriots. “But we’re going to stay focused. We’ve been treating this whole tournament like another game on the schedule.”
Thursday’s win was nothing like a normal game for the Hawkettes. Especially for St. Cecilia’s Jordan Head.
The Hawkette senior slugged a pair of three-run homers and played the role of long relief pitcher when Y-M had already forged a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
“Just get the outs. Just get the outs. I know we can hit the ball. Just get the outs,” Head said she told herself when she came in for pitching duties.
Head and the STC defense kept the Patriots scoreless after the second inning. But by then, Y-M had already constructed a 5-0 advantage.
Jordan came through with her bat in the third frame. She connected for a 3-run home run that also batted in Izzy Kvols, who reached base on an error, and Kyler Weidner, who singled.
In the fifth inning, Jordan’s batting prowess shined once again. She uncorked another 3-RBI homer that gave STC its 6-5 lead that it never gave up.
Head’s second homer again batted in Kvols and Weidner who had back-to-back walks.
Head’s home run pitches were rise balls, which are not among her favorites.
“Those, actually, are my least favorite pitches to hit. We’ve been practicing hitting the rise balls all week in practice,” Head said.
Head’s two home runs were among only four hits the Hawkettes could muster against the Patriots’ ace Shaylynn Campbell, who carried a 22-1 record into the state tournament.
Campbell baffled most of the STC hitters. She struck out 12. Other than Head’s two circuit clouts, singles by Kvols and Weidner were the only St. Cecilia hits.
The Patriots collected eight hits, the biggest one a home run by Ella Watts, who also slugged a double.
St. Cecilia’s defense deserves a lot of the credit for Thursday’s win. The Hawkette defenders shut out Y-M from the third inning on.
Holding on to their slim 6-5 lead, STC’s defense kept the clamps on the Patriot batters.
The final out was recorded by Weidner in center field. She hauled in a high fly ball hanged in the night sky and dropped into Weidner’s glove.
Then the celebration began. Hugs all around.
Earlier, right fielder Kvols got on her horse and ran down a deep fly ball going toward the fence. She caught up to it, her back to the infield, for the game’s best web gem.
The win improved STC’s season record to 35-2. The Hawkettes win streak stretched to 30.
The Hawkettes broke the Patriots’ 25-game streak.
“We knew we had something special even in the first part of our season. We’ve got 15 girls that compete for each other. They play with a lot of passion,” Ohnoutka said.
STC (35-2).....003 030 0 — 6 4 3
Y-M (31-2)......410 000 0 — 5 8 2
W — Jordan Head. L — Shaylynn Campbell.
2B — Y-M, Ella Watts.
HR — Y-M, Ella Watts. STC, Head, 2.