Throughout the season, the St. Cecilia girls have had plenty of ups and downs, which can be expected from a young group that lost four key seniors from last year’s state championship squad. Friday night’s district final with Bancroft-Rosalie may have been the perfect epitome of the season that it’s been for the Hawkettes.
The Class D-1, District 3 championship was filled with STC highlights, along with moments the Hawkettes would like to have back. Nonetheless, the young St. Cecilia squad — which starts a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors — closed out the game like a group of veterans, clinching a 53-48 win over the Panthers and an 11th consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“We played in a lot of tight, hectic games this season, and there were a few times where we let that get to us. (Friday), we had our moments, but I thought down the stretch there was composure. I’m really proud of the fact of how we handled that composure,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt.
“It’s so exciting,” said Tatum Krikac. “We lost four seniors last year and it’s kind of a whole new team...It’s just so exciting. I feel really good about going back.”
The Hawkettes have just one senior on the team, in Hannah Schneider. Juniors Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac were largely the only STC players to have seen regular court time last season. So for the group made mostly of freshmen and sophomores, making the state tournament was far from a certainty.
“This is a team that had the goal at the start of the year to make state. I don’t know how believable it was at times, to them, but they kept believing as they got more confidence throughout the year. And now, win number 17 and here we are,” Berndt said.
“St. Cecilia has a big tradition. You can tell that by looking at the wall (of banners); tradition means a lot. You come here, you play hard because you want to make the people that came before you proud,” Sabatka said.
Even in Friday’s game, the Panthers seemed to be a couple big plays away from stealing the victory away from St. Cecilia. Most of Bancroft-Rosalie’s big plays came from sophomore Addison James, who poured in a game-high 24 points. She finished the game 9-for-17, making an array of baskets from the floor.
“Runners, 3s — they were all a high degree of difficulty. You just looked at the kids after she made them and said, ‘Hey, you did a good job defending,’ “ Berndt said of James’ field goals. “We probably rotated three people, and she was still having a whale of a game.”
Another talented youngster was the team leading in points for St. Cecilia. Freshman Avery Kissinger started the game hot, scoring nine points in the opening frame. She finished with 18 in the game; Krikac and Sabatka were the only other players in the game to score double figures, totaling 15 and 14, respectively.
St. Cecilia, the third seed ini the district finals, rode Kissinger’s big first quarter en route to a big period of its own. The Hawkettes jumped out to a 15-4 lead and looked as though it would finally be able to avoid a dramatic finish. But the Panthers responded with a second quarter equally as dominant at STC’s first.
Bancroft-Rosalie, seeded 13th, went on a 15-0 run and held STC scoreless for the first 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the second.
The Panthers’ defensive press was a big reason for St. Cecilia’s struggles. The Hawkettes turned the ball over seven times in the period — they had eight all of the second half. Berndt said his team adjusted well to the press after talking it over during halftime.
“We kind of had to slow down,” Krikac said of STC’s ability to break the press in the second half. “We were trying to push it up the side, but dribbling down the middle was more open.”
The two teams were tied at 21-apiece at the half. And with St. Cecilia leading 30-29, the Hawkettes went on a 7-0 run to close the quarter.
“That wasn’t a game of trading buckets, that was a game of runs,” the STC coach said. “I was proud of the way our kids came out swinging at half. Essentially, it was back to zero-to-zero at that point.”
Bancroft-Rosalie could not pull any closer than within three points the fourth quarter; though, closing the game out was anything but easy. But when the final buzzer sounded, the Hawkettes and the STC faithful erupted into jubilation.
All but one of the higher seeds in the district tournament came away with the win on Friday. Should the wild card standings of the final eight teams remain as they are going into the state tourney, the Hawkettes would be the third seed and would take on sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock.
Even though St. Cecilia won its championship in Class C-2 last season, the Hawkettes will still have a bullseye on their backs from the rest of the D-1 state tourney field. For now, the Hawkettes are going to enjoy their impressive accomplishment, and get ready for yet another trip to Lincoln.
“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be able to do this. They said this was going to be a rebuilding year. They told us not to get down on ourselves because, ‘There’s always next year; you’re still a young team.’ So, being able to work really hard to get to this point where we can go back to state is a really big deal for us.”
B-R (13-11)............6 15 8 19 — 48
STC (17-7)............15 6 16 16 — 53
Isabella Bonneau 7, Makenna James 6, Addison James 24, Treylynn Sheridan 2, Samryn Dick 6, McKenzie Murphy 3
Lindsey Parr 2, Avery Kissinger 18, Abbey Musalek 4, Tatum Krikac 15, Ryann Sabatka 14