Throughout the season, the St. Cecilia girls have had plenty of ups and downs, which can be expected from a young group that lost four key seniors from last year’s state championship squad. Friday night’s district final with Bancroft-Rosalie may have been the perfect epitome of the season that it’s been for the Hawkettes.

The Class D-1, District 3 championship was filled with STC highlights, along with moments the Hawkettes would like to have back. Nonetheless, the young St. Cecilia squad — which starts a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors — closed out the game like a group of veterans, clinching a 53-48 win over the Panthers and an 11th consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Dinsdale
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0