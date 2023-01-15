St. Cecilia’s Hawkettes grabbed their 13th win of the season with a high-energy 44-29 win over Kearney Catholic Saturday at Chapman Gym.
After trailing almost the whole first half, freshman Avery Kissinger knocked down the 3-pointer that finally gave the Hawkettes their first lead with 1:12 left — and they wouldn’t trail again.
“They didn’t let (Kearney Catholic’s) hot shooting bother them too much, which is really good to see at this point in the season,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “They stayed with the game plan. Of course, it always helps everyone’s confidence when that big shot goes in.”
Kissinger’s 3 was followed by another from sophomore Abbey Musalek with seven seconds left — and the Hawkettes went into the locker room with a 22-18 advantage.
Great ball movement, hard-nosed defense and hot shooting defined the second half for St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes scored 22 points, hitting 50% from the field, while holding the Stars to 11 points on a dismal 3-of-17 shooting. Kearney Catholic (7-7) only had three players score.
“Defensively, we really locked things down,” Berndt said. “And we mixed it up a bit with the press and it rattled them a bit. They definitely had some trouble with it.”
The Hawkette press is what sparked the scoring in the second quarter, including a steal and layup from Tatum Krikac at the two minute mark.
Berndt is pleased with the balanced scoring and the confidence level of all the players who get in the game at this point in the season because he knows how important that is during conference and postseason play.
“We’re sharing the ball well and we’ve had a different leading scorer in about every game lately,” Berndt said. “We’re coming to the end of a tough stretch (four games in less than a week — continuing at 11-2 Superior on Monday) and that’s so important.”
Junior Ryann Sabatka paced the Hawkettes Saturday with 13 points and nine rebounds, closely followed by Kissinger’s 12 points and five boards. Musalek added eight and Krikac had six.
Callie Squiers led Kearney Catholic with 12 points and Jenna Kruse had 11.
KC (7-7).....................8 10 8 3 — 29
STC (11-2)................6 16 16 6 — 44
Keim 0-3 0-0 0, Mandernach 2-4 0-0 6, Kruse 4-7 1-2 11, Carnes 0-6 0-0 0, Squiers 4-14 4-6 12, Colling 0-3 0-0 0, O’Hare 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-38 5-8 29.
Parr 1-4 0-0 3, Kissinger 4-7 1-2 12, Musalek 3-5 0-1 8, Krikac 2-4 2-2 6, Sabatka 4-11 5-6 13, Vargas 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 15-34 8-12 44.
Three-point goals—KC 4-14 (Keim 0-3, Mandernach 2-3, Kruse 2-4, Carnes 0-1, Colling 0-3), STC (Parr 1-3, Kissinger 3-5, Musalek 2-2, Sabatka 0-1, Vargas 0-2). Rebounds—KC 22 (Squiers 8), STC 24 (Sabatka 9). Turnovers—KC 13, STC 11.