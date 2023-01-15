St. Cecilia’s Hawkettes grabbed their 13th win of the season with a high-energy 44-29 win over Kearney Catholic Saturday at Chapman Gym.

After trailing almost the whole first half, freshman Avery Kissinger knocked down the 3-pointer that finally gave the Hawkettes their first lead with 1:12 left — and they wouldn’t trail again.

