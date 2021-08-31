St. Cecilia’s softball team must be getting used to runaway wins by now. The Hawkettes secured another one Tuesday.
So far, STC (9-1) has racked up five blowout victories, including Tuesday’s 14-2 drubbing of Centura-Central Valley at the Smith Softball Complex. The game lasted only three innings because of the mercy rule.
The win stretched the Hawkettes’ win streak to eight games. Wahoo gave STC its only loss, an 8-0 defeat in the second game of the season.
The Hawkettes don’t want to get comfortable with lopsided contests, however. They know more competitive teams await. Saturday will be one of such encounters in the conference tournament at David City Aquinas.
“We know we will play teams that will be able to compete,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka
“I think Bishop Neumann is one of the top teams in the state. Guardian Angels won the state championship last year. So it will be really good for us. Saturday should be a lot of fun. It is going to be tough competition.”
In Tuesday’s game, St. Cecilia raced ahead 11-0 in the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the third inning to close the contest by the 12-run rule. STC produced eight hits in its first at-bats as 15 Hawkettes got to bat in that frame.
Shaye Butler’s first-inning double started the scoring, with Bailey Kissinger and Kiersten Kober driven in by the two-bagger. Kissinger reached base by an error and Kober got aboard by a walk.
Kissinger scored twice in the first inning and she led the team’s offense with a double, a triple and three runs.
“Bailey’s had a great start to the season. She’s a perfect fit for a leadoff hitter. She leads our team in more ways than one,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia’s defense shined in the shortened contest. The Hawkettes did not commit an error and they turned a double play.
STC pitcher Allison Stritt looked strong in the first inning. She struck out two batters in the 1-2-3 inning. She struck out the side in the third inning and closed with seven strikeouts.
However, Stritt showed a wild streak in the second frame, walking five batters that allowed CCV’s only two runs.
Ohnoutka attributes STC’s good start to the season to the players’ mental approach as well as to their physical skills.
“These girls are always ready to play. They are well-prepared. Each and every game they don’t take for granted. They want to give it their all,” Ohnoutka said. “It is always a good thing when you jump out to a lead on somebody. We stress that in practice. Just have a sense of urgency right away from the start of the game.”
Along with Kissinger, other STC batting leaders included Olivia Kohls with two doubles. Shaye Butler and Korber scored two runs apiece.
“We focused on hitting pitches that we like at the plate, ‘’ Ohnoutka said. “We don’t want to go fishing. We don’t want to go searching for balls to hit. We want to be comfortable in the box and hit the ones we like.”
CCV (2-4)................020 xxx x — 2 0 3
STC (9-1)...............(11)03 xxx x —14 9 0
WP — Allison Stritt. LP — Allison Brandt
2B — STC, Shaye Butler, Bailey Kissinger, Olivia Kvols,
3B — STC, Kissinger, Tatum Kirkac.