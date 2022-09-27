There is less than a month remaining in the prep volleyball regular season, and if iron really sharpens iron, St. Cecilia is planning to be razor-sharp by the time the postseason comes around.
The Hawkettes will encounter teams such as Minden (18-2), Centura (15-3) and a Centennial Conference tournament that includes five top 10 ranked teams.
But STC’s tough road to the end of the regular season began Thursday with its own two-day tournament. And the Hawkettes, ranked third in Class D-1, opened the tourney with a victory over Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County.
“We’re really excited about this year; last year we won this tournament, so we’re excited to be back,” said STC senior Etta Schreiner. “We have really good competition here too, so we’re excited to get out and play.”
In addition to the win over Cross County, St. Cecilia notched another sweep against Heartland in the tournament before falling in three sets to Wood river.
In the opener, St. Cecilia took the first set from the Cougars 25-13, but it took everything the Hawkettes had to put away Cross County in set two.
The Cougars were in position to force a third set when they took a 24-19 lead. But St. Cecilia rallied for a 28-26 set victory to clinch the match.
“We just had to get back to playing like us,” Schumacher said. “We got a little out of sorts with some confusion on the court, but we got back to moving our feet and playing more calm.”
Schreiner was a big part of the Hawkettes’ 6-0 run en route to a 25-24 advantage with a block and a kill. She added another kill to tie the match up again at 26-all.
“I just had to keep low air on my attacks and keep my positive mentality,” Schreiner said. “I just had to keep positive and swing high so I could get over the block.”
“When Etta finished that stretch off, she was jumping high and she was hitting hard,” the STC coach said.
After a Cross County error gave STC a one-point lead, the Hawkettes sealed the win on a kill from Ryann Sabatka, who had 12 kills in the match to lead all players.
Brynn Weeks tallied six kills and Linsey Parr recorded five. Chloe Valentine racked up 26 assists and a block.
“We’ve started to make our goal every game to have a kill-to-error ration of 3:1. I told them if we have that ratio, I’d find it hard for us to lose a game,” Schumacher said. “The first set, we had that ration and we were able to take care of business. The second set wasn’t as clean, but it was still pretty cool.”
Against Heartland, St. Cecilia had another battle in the opening set, coming out on top 29-27 before winning set two 25-20. The Hawkettes dropped their final match of the day in a 18-25, 25-18, 25-21 loss to Wood River.
STC has two more matches in the tournament, both to be played Thursday. The Hawkettes will take on Lawrence-Nelson and Superior.
Schumacher said playing a tough schedule will help the Hawkettes get ready for the postseason, but they have to approach each match with the right attitude.
“It’s good to get a lot of games in (at this tourney). I told the girls this week that every next game is our biggest game of the year,” Schumacher said. “We can’t move on to other games until we’ve taken care of the next one.”
Cross County....................................13 26
St. Cecilia.........................................25 28
Heartland..........................................27 20
St. Cecilia.........................................29 25
Wood River..................................18 25 25
St. Cecilia....................................25 18 21
Superior vs. Cross County
Cross County...............................25 23 25
Superior.......................................19 25 19