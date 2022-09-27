  • Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com

There is less than a month remaining in the prep volleyball regular season, and if iron really sharpens iron, St. Cecilia is planning to be razor-sharp by the time the postseason comes around.

The Hawkettes will encounter teams such as Minden (18-2), Centura (15-3) and a Centennial Conference tournament that includes five top 10 ranked teams.

