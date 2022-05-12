SUPERIOR — St. Cecilia girls coach Trevor Alber wasn’t surprised one bit by what he saw the Hawkettes do at Thursday’s Class C, District 7 meet.
A first-place team finish with 147 points? Nah.
Twenty-three medals? Try again.
How about the 66 points scored between three distances races? Shrugs.
Old news: St. Cecilia is good at track and field.
News: The Hawkettes qualified athletes in 11 events to next week’s state meet in Omaha.
“It’s kind of been like that all season,” said Alber, whose team was state runner-up in Class C to Chase County last May. “Sometimes we didn’t always run top three in each event, but all season the distance crew has probably been scoring 40 to 60 points per meet, I would say.”
That distance crew is paced by veteran Alayna Vargas, who accounted for 30 points on Thursday with wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 on Superior’s track.
Vargas clocked 2:29.49, 5:39.27 and 12:35.61, respectively, to best the field.
“She’s been great all year,” Alber said. “It’s great having her back as an upperclassman, a leader. She pushes everyone because she has those great marks.”
And everyone, usually, chases her.
On Thursday, they were mostly teammates.
Jill Parr trailed Vargas by under a second in the 800 (2:30.16). Chloe Rossow was four seconds back for silver in the 1,600 (5:43.79). Izzy Kvols finished runner-up in the 3,200, crossing at 13:32.20, which was roughly 57 seconds after her senior teammate.
“Finally everything is clicking,” Alber said. “It’s been finally realizing we started running slow at the beginning of the year, but it was more because of the weather.”
Weather, of course, played a factor on Thursday. First it was heat and later an hour-plus delay of the meet with three events left because of thunderstorms.
The team races were all decided at that point. St. Cecilia’s girls were again district champions while the boys were comfortable in second behind Wilber-Clatonia.
The Hawkettes’ lead was built early and solidified late.
Shaye Butler won shot put with her launch of 39 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Her sister, Tayelor, finished third (37-1 1/2). Teammate Ryann Sabatka was fourth (36-2).
Shaye Butler finished fourth in the discus (114-5) while freshman Abigial Musalek placed sixth (113-0).
“I’m feeling pretty solid,” said Butler, who is third in the state shot put rankings with her personal best. “I think that I can keep building on it and increase it in this next week.”
Parr took the 400 crown, winning the race in 1:01.51.
Other Hawkettes automatically qualifying were Megan Vrooman in the high jump, who cleared 4-11; and both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
The 1,600 relay team of Parr, Erin Sheehy, Vrooman and Tatum Krikac won district gold in 4:15.94. Parr, Rossow, Sheehy and Vargas ran 10:01.64 in the 3,200 relay.
St. Cecilia’s boys notched 15 medals on Thursday to finish as meet runner-up.
Champions for the Buehawks were the 3,200 relay featuring Manny Consbruck, Robbie Hrnchir, Will Shaw and Garrett Parr and Brayden Schropp in the long jump.
STC claimed runner-up finishes in five other events: Jensen Anderson, 100 (11.55); Consbruck, 400 (52.12); Parr, 800 (2:04.63); Hrnchir, 3,200 (11:02.97); Carson Kudlacek, triple jump (41-7); and 400 relay (JJ Schaefer, Anderson, Consbruck, Shaw, 45.19).
“From where we were at last year to where we’re at this year, it’s a pretty huge stride,” said boys coach Clint Head. “I’m just really excited for them and really happy. Depending on how things shake out, we may put (a total of) 18 kids in a bus to go down to Omaha. That’s a lot of kids. They just competed hard.”
Schropp, who was the All-Tribland Player of the Year in boys basketball, went out for track instead of golf. It’s clearly paid off with a trip the state meet awaiting.
“When I started track, I didn’t even do jumping events for the first couple meets,” said Schropp, who earned an additional qualifying spot with his 6-1 high jump. “It took a few weeks at practice to where I thought: ‘Oh, I can jump a little bit.’ Turned out pretty well. I’m pretty excited to go to state for it.”
State is one thing Schropp never got to experience on the basketball floor. The Bluehawks lost a district final two of his four years.
“Get to go to state finally,” he jabbed.
Head believes Schropp and the others could be joined by Connor Pell, whose shot put reached 47-9; and Thomas Thomas, who tossed 150-6 in the discus.