Since its inception, the St. Cecilia softball team has exceeded expectations. In their first season, the Hawkettes won 22 games. The next year STC qualified for its first state tourney. And after a big win over Yutan/Mead on Thursday, St. Cecilia advanced to the state championship, just five years into the program's existence.
There's no doubt the 2022 season was terrific for the Hawkettes, even if it didn't end exactly how they pictured. St. Cecilia went into Friday's Class C finals needing to win one game against Yutan/Mead, which won an elimination game 12-0 early Friday to advance to the finals.
The Patriots caught fire on offense and received a gritty effort from pitcher Shaylynn Campbell en route to victories of 9-5 and 13-1, crushing St. Cecilia's dreams of hoisting the championship trophy.
"This program has come a long ways in only five years," said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. "For a young program to play in the state championship game in year five, I'm super proud of everyone involved — players, coaches, our awesome parents and our supporters."
After St. Cecilia's win over the Patriots on Thursday, Yutan/Mead head coach Ryan Glatter saw a motivated squad that gave him confidence going into Friday's action. He knew his Patriots had what it took to win three straight games and claim the title.
"When (STC) beat us Thursday, I looked in our girls' eyes and they knew exactly what they had to do," Glatter said. "I had no doubt; I sent my family a text saying, 'Settle in for three (games).' I could just see it in their eyes."
Ohnoutka said he felt great waking up on Friday knowing his team was in the finals. And that feeling continued early in game one, which turned into a back-and-forth affair.
The Hawkettes jumped out in front 3-0 in the third inning and even regained the lead after the Patriots evened the score in the fourth. STC broke a 3-3 tie when Abigail Musalek hit a 2-2 pitch over the right field fence.
Unfortunately for St. Cecilia, that lead didn't last long, as the Patriots scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a homer from Sophia Brennan. Yutan/Mead finished the game with a 9-5 win.
Despite the loss, there were positives to take from game one. Eight different Hawkettes recorded hits, including nine-hole hitter Tatum Krikac, who belted two homers in the game.
"Coming off a win the night before, that boosted our confidence. We knew we could compete with Campbell in the circle," the STC coach said. "Our hitters did a great job of knowing their approach and being prepared for what she was throwing. I was extremely proud of the way they handled at bats."
Allison Stritt also had two hits in the game and drove in a run. Paisley Mangers also had an RBI in the game.
STC's offense got started early again in the winner-take-all game two of the finals, as Jordan Head plated a run in the first inning to knot the score at 1-all. But disaster struck for the Hawkettes in the third inning.
The Patriots' offense was relentless in the third, totaling 12 runs on 11 hits, including six home runs.
Laycee Josoff and Maycee Hays highlighted the power explosion for Yutan/Mead, crushing two homers each in the inning. Josoff's second round-tripper was a grand slam, as she finished with five RBIs and Hays had six.
"That last inning of hitting was pretty awesome," the Patriots' head coach said. "That was exactly what I wanted to see ... the approach was there. We felt like we kind of had them. Their pitchers can spin the ball, but we kind of got their timing down and their spins down."
The hole was obviously too deep for St. Cecilia to climb out of, as the Patriots finished the game in three innings.
It wasn't the ending the Hawkettes had in mind, but the journey to their first-ever state finals will be something they remember for quite some time.
St. Cecilia will return seven of its nine starters next season, but it's going to miss the contributions from seniors Stritt and Head.
"It was a special year. If you would have told me we'd be 35-4 before the season, I probably wouldn't have expected it because of how many seniors we lost the year before," Ohnoutka said. "These girls approached the year so well. They believed in each other and themselves, and we were led by two awesome seniors in Jordan and Ally."
St. Cecilia (35-3)........003 011 0 — 5 10 4
Yutan/Mead (33-2).....001 251 X — 9 10 0
W — Shaylynn Campbell. L — Jordan Head.
HR — S, Tatum Krikac (2), Abigail Musalek; Y/M, Sophia Brennan, Alyssa Husing.
Yutan/Mead (34-2).....10 12 — 13 14 1
St. Cecilia (35-4)........100 — 1 3 3
W — Shaylynn Campbell. L — Jordan Head.
HR — Maycee Hays (2), Sophia Brennan, Ella Watts, Laycee Josoff (2).