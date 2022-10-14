Since its inception, the St. Cecilia softball team has exceeded expectations. In their first season, the Hawkettes won 22 games. The next year STC qualified for its first state tourney. And after a big win over Yutan/Mead on Thursday, St. Cecilia advanced to the state championship, just five years into the program's existence.

There's no doubt the 2022 season was terrific for the Hawkettes, even if it didn't end exactly how they pictured. St. Cecilia went into Friday's Class C finals needing to win one game against Yutan/Mead, which won an elimination game 12-0 early Friday to advance to the finals.

