CENTRAL CITY — The cozy confines of Nebraska Christian High School proved to be an unsettling environment for the St. Cecilia volleyball team early in the Class D-1, District 8 final on Saturday. And after dropping the first two sets, the Hawkettes had their backs against the wall, facing the end of their season.
STC gathered itself and rallied to force a winner-take-all fifth set against the Eagles. But the comeback attempt fell short, as the Hawkettes' season ended one win shy of the state tournament after a 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6 loss to Nebraska Christian.
"We talked about controlling our side of the ball," said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher. "We started doing that in the third set and the fourth set. And our block really came alive, so that helped a lot.
"It was a great season."
Through the first two sets, the Eagles hitters were exceptionally efficient with their attacks at the net, and they were getting solid touches on the defensive front. But the roles seemed to reverse in sets three and four, as the Hawkettes were in control at the net.
"We were making sure we were watching their hitters and not watching the setter," Schumacher said. "When we started doing that, we had a lot of success. And when we were at the net, we were swinging higher and into the court, opposed to slamming it down, that helped a lot too."
Ryann Sabatka, St. Cecilia's leading attacker, had five total kills through the first two sets, but she helped spark the Hawkettes' offense with 14 kills and three blocks in the third and fourth frames. The STC junior tallied 22 kills in the match.
Throughout the match, Sabatka racked up one highlight kill after another for St. Cecilia, while Reghan Flynn was doing the same for the Eagles. Flynn totaled 17 kills.
The battle between the two power hitters epitomized the epic battle between the two squads.
"There were two fantastic hitters on the court (Saturday)," the STC coach said. It was fun to see those two hitters side out for their teams.
"We knew it was going to be competitive coming in; it wasn't going to be an easy game," said Nebraska Christian head coach Amy Schreiber. "They're a good team. I give them credit."
After STC captured the momentum and elevated its level of play in sets three and four, the Eagles took it back in the fifth set. After the Hawkettes took the first point of the frame, Nebraska Christian went on a 9-0 run. The stretch included two net violations by St. Cecilia, which totaled four net calls and four hitting errors in the short set.
Sabatka's 22 kills led the Hawkettes, whiile Etta Schreiner totaled 10, and Brynn Weeks added nine. Lyndsay Parr added six kills.
The Hawkettees finish the season with a record of 20-14 and will say goodbye to four seniors: Valentine, Schreiner, Rachel Theisen and Hannah Schneider. Schumacher said the team will miss the veteran players, but he's proud of the way the younger athletes grew throughout the year.
"We have fantastic girls at St. Cecilia, and I am blessed to coach them and spend days at practice with them," he said. "A big thanks to our four seniors; they stepped up as leaders, so we'll miss them. But we look forward to the future as well."