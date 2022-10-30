STC at Neb Christian 02.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia's Ryann Sabatka attacks during the Class D-1, District 8 final against Nebraska Christian Saturday in Central City.

 Ryan Dettman/Central City Republican Nonpareil

CENTRAL CITY — The cozy confines of Nebraska Christian High School proved to be an unsettling environment for the St. Cecilia volleyball team early in the Class D-1, District 8 final on Saturday. And after dropping the first two sets, the Hawkettes had their backs against the wall, facing the end of their season.

STC gathered itself and rallied to force a winner-take-all fifth set against the Eagles. But the comeback attempt fell short, as the Hawkettes' season ended one win shy of the state tournament after a 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6 loss to Nebraska Christian.

STC at Neb Christian 01.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia's Chloe Valentine (6) bumps a ball over the net during their Class D-1, District 8 final match against Nebraska Christian Saturday in Central City. The Hawkettes lost in five sets.
STC at Neb Christian 03.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia celebrates a point during the Class D-1, District 8 final against Nebaska Christian Saturday in Central City.
0
0
0
0
0