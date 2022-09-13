BLUE HILL — Coming off of a weekend where it went 1-2 in the Cozad invite, the St. Cecilia volleyball team was hoping to see a little more fire on the court Tuesday against Blue Hill. And according to STC head coach Kelan Schumacher, one key to achieving that was to effectively attack the Bobcats from the service line.
“(Some teams) have been in system way more than we have, so our serve has not put enough pressure on them,” the St. Cecilia coach said. “We’ve been trying to train that a little more in practice and we’ll keep working on it.”
Schumacher said his team had struggled to keep teams out of system at times early in the season. But the Hawkettes’ serving was on point Tuesday, as they tallied 13 ace serves en route to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-5 sweep of the Bobcats.
“We just talked about how when things are going well, it’s a lot of fun. We want to make sure we’re a team that is still playing fun volleyball even when things aren’t going well. But, (Tuesday) things went well and our serve was a big part of that,” Schumacher said.
“(St. Cecilia) was just kind of all over the place, and our defensive game wasn’t as on key as it should have been,” said Blue Hill coach Molly Coffey. “We had a lot of miscommunication, a lot of unforced errors on our part, and we just weren’t ready (Tuesday night).”
St. Cecilia was efficient right out of the gate and never trailed against the Bobcats. The Hawkettes scored 19 of the first 23 points in set one, 18 of 23 in the second, and then capped the night with an 11-0 run in the final frame.
Ryan Sabatka had three aces during STC’s 11-0 run to end the third set, including the match’s final point. In all, Sabatka tallied seven ace serves on the night.
“My coach told me I had to find something to ground myself; just do a little routine and take a deep breath and tune everything out and focus on hitting one spot,” Sabatka said. “I just try to think, ‘Okay, this is just like practice; I’m just trying to hit a spot.’ “
Sabatka also led the Hawkettes with 14 kills, while Lindsey Parr and Etta Schreiner both recorded six kills apiece. Chloe Valentine set up the Hawkettes’ attacks to the tune of 32 assists.
Blue Hill’s best set came in the second when it tallied 15 points, powered by a pair of kills from both Reece Mlady and Avaley Toepfer. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they committed nine errors in the frame, helping propel STC tow a quicker set win.
Both teams have faced quite the slate of tough competition through this season. Six of Blue Hill’s 12 opponents have a record of 7-3 or better. Coffey said she’s seen her team go into each game ready to challenge itself.
“We are looking every game as an opportunity to grow and learn from it. We’re ready to take on the rest of the season...and do what we have to do,” Coffey said.
“We have to find some fire and work as a team, and we have to get the job done from start to finish.”
As for St. Cecilia, all five of its losses have come against teams with a combined record of 38-6.
“We’ve played a lot of teams in classes above us and with really good records, but we have to come out with the mentality that any game is one that we have to compete our best and try to win,” Schumacher said. “There have been times when we haven’t played our best, and those are times where we could have come away with one or two of those wins.”
The Hawkettes will now take a two match win streak to Geneva for the Fillmore Central invite on Saturday. Schumacher is hoping his team can execute more consistently than it did in the tournament last week.
“We’re looking for a turnaround of how we played last Saturday,” he said. “We didn’t play with a lot of passion...We kind of had a snowball effect of not playing well, so we’re looking to come back this Saturday and play as the team we know we can be.”
St. Cecilia (4-5)......25 25 25
Blue Hill (1-11).......10 15 5
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 14-7-0, Chloe Valentine 2-0-0, Lindsey Parr 6-2-0, Brynn Weeks 2-1-2, Etta Schreiner 6-0-0, Payton Sullivan 3-0-2, Kathryn Van Skiver 0-2-0, Rachel Theisen 1-0-0, Hannah Schneider 0-1-0, Nathie Krikac 1-0-0. Totals: 35-13-4.
Blue Hill (kills-aces-blocks)
Reece Mlady 5-0-0, Kasey Meyer 0-0-0, Avaley Toepfer 3-0-0, Emma Karr 4-0-0, Ellie Mangers 0-1-0, Keiera Schmidt 1-0-0. Totals: 13-1-0.
Assists — Schmidt 7, Mlady 4.