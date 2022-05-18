St. Cecilia's chances for a girls track and field state championship looked good after day one last May.
Then, Chase County scored 62 points on day two to secure the Class C championship by 19 points over the Hawkettes.
The two might be the favorites to finish first and second again in the team race when the meet kicks off Friday, although with some new faces in new spots. Bishop Neumann might have something to say about that, too.
St. Cecilia qualified 11 girls in 13 events. The state champion 3,200 relay team had to replace Jenna Esch, the 2021 Tribland Athlete of the Year, but has the top seed time this year by more than three seconds at 10:01.64.
That's run by Jill Parr, Chloe Rossow, Erin Sheehy and Alayna Vargas.
Vargas is searching for that illusive individual track and field title in the distance races. Now a senior, Vargas hopes to reach the top of the podium in the 1,600 (third in 2021) and 3,200 (runner-up).
Her top times this season trail defending champion in both events, Jordyn Arens of Crofton.
Vargas' 800 time ranks fifth, but she'll run that at state as well.
"She's been great all year," STC coach Trevor Alber said of Vargas, who is one of five seniors at state. "It's great having her. She pushes everyone and she's been a great leader as an upperclassman."
Jill Parr also qualified in four events for the Hawkettes. She will run the 400 and 800 and legs on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
St. Cecilia's boys scored a couple of wild cards to bring nine athletes to the state meet. The Bluehawks qualified all three relay teams.
Superior's Ella Gardner will be one to keep a close eye on this weekend. She leads the state in both long and triple jump, on Athletic.net's charts.
After finishing as state runner-up in both in 2021, Gardner shattered the Class C girls long jump record at last week's district meet when she reached 19-6 3/4. Her farthest leap in the triple this season is 36-11.
She will also run the 100 and 200.
Teammate Shayla Meyer is eyeing a second gold in the discus after throwing 138-9 last season. She has a state-best 146-4 mark this year.
Dane Miller heads the Superior boys.
He has the second-fastest qualifying time in both the 100 hurdles (15.00) and 300 hurdles (40.93). He'll also run the 400 relay and 1,600 relay for the Wildcats.
Sutton's got the defending champion in boys discus and shot put.
That's Nathan Baldwin, who surprised himself at the state meet last season with the pair of golds.
He won the C-7 district discus with a 170-4 mark. He trailed Superior's Seth Schnakenberg (53-0) in shot put after throwing 52-1.
The Fillies have the 1,600 and 3,200 relays at state. Kate Griess is the lone Sutton girl in two individual events after she qualified in both hurdles races.
Sandy Creek's Micah Biltoft has the highest qualifying mark in high jump at 6-10.
Class C boys (seed times/marks)
Doniphan-Trumbull
Myles Sadd — Long jump (20 feet, 5 inches); high jump (6-5)
Fillmore Central
Ashtin Clark — 3,200 relay (8:46.48)
Aiden Hinrichs — 3,200 relay
Isaiah Lauby — 3,200 relay
Cooper Schelkopf — 3,200 relay
Sandy Creek
Micah Biltoft — High jump (6-10)
Sean Heaton — High jump (6-3)
Rowan Jarosik — 1,600 (4:51.87); 3,200 (10:47.92)
St. Cecilia
Jenson Anderson — 100 (11.55); 400 relay (45.19)
Manny Consbruck — 400 (52.12); 3,200 relay (8:28.05); 400 relay; 1,600 relay (3:36.14)
Robbie Hrnchir — 3,200 (11:02.97); 3,200 relay
Carson Kudlacek — Triple jump (41-7)
Garrett Parr — 800 (2:04.63); 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Jacob Schaefer — 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Brayden Schropp — Long jump (21-0); high jump (6-1)
Will Shaw — 3,200 relay; 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Thomas Thomas — Discus (150-6)
Superior
Payton Christiancy — Discus (144-7)
Matt Colgrove — 400 relay (45.02); 1,600 relay (3:36.89)
Gavin Ekstein — 400 (51.83); 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Aiden Humphries — 400 relay
Jacob Meyer — 400 relay
Dane Miller — 110 hurdles (15.00); 300 hurdles (40.93); 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Seth Schnakenberg — Discus (169-1); shot put (53-0)
Sutton
Nathan Baldwin — Discus (170-4); shot put (52-1)
Thayer Central
Triston Wells — Pole vault (11-9)
Grant Wiedel — 100 (11.54); 200 (23.38)
Class C girls (seed times/marks)
Doniphan-Trumbull
Hannah Dunning — Long jump (16-11); 200 (28.02)
Fillmore Central
Angie Schademann — Pole vault (10-0)
Sandy Creek
Leah Hatch — Long jump (17-3 3/4); 100 (13.07); 400 relay (51.93)
Jenna Heinz — Triple jump (36-0 3/4); 400 (1:02.83); 400 relay
Ella Martin — 400 relay
Caitlin Rempe — Triple jump (33-9 1/2); 400 relay
St. Cecilia
Shaye Butler — Shot put (39-11 1/2)
Tayelor Butler — Shot put (37-1 1/2)
Tatum Krikac — 1,600 relay (4:15.94)
Izzy Kvols — 3,200 (13:32.20)
Jill Parr — 400 (1:01.51); 800 (2:30.16); 3,200 relay (10:01.64); 1,600 relay
Lindsey Parr — 800 (2:33.59)
Chloe Rossow — 1,600 (5:43.79); 3,200 relay
Ryann Sabatka — Shot put (36-2)
Erin Sheehy — 300 hurdles (50.23); 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Alayna Vargas — 3,200 (12:35.61); 800 (2:29.49); 1,600 (5:39.27); 3,200 relay
Megan Vrooman — High jump (4-11); 1,600 relay
Superior
Ella Gardner — Long jump (19-6 3/4); triple jump (36-7 1/4); 100 (12.67); 200 (26.55)
Laci Kirchhoff — High jump (4-11)
Atlee Kobza — Discus (116-7)
Shayla Meyer — Discus (146-4); shot put (37-7)
Sadie Rempel — Pole vault (10-6)
Sutton
Maddie Baxa — 3,200 relay (10:24.03)
Kate Griess — 100 hurdles (16.96); 300 hurdles (47.69); 1,600 relay (4:18.11)
Alivia Huxoll — High jump (4-11); 100 hurdles (16.36)
Olivia Kessler — 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Kennedy Perrien — 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Reagan Robinson — 800 (2:31.38); 3,200 relay; 1,600 relay
Thayer Central
Maddie Wells — 300 hurdles (48.73)