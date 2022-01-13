The undefeated Hawkettes of St. Cecilia relied on their defense to get a 38-19 victory over the Minden Whippets on Thursday.
Class C-2 No. 2 St. Cecilia forced 15 turnovers and held the Whippets to eight second-half points inside Chapman Gymnasium.
“I don’t think tonight was our best effort across the board,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “We came out slow in the first half, but I am really proud of the way they picked it up a notch in the second half and played hard.”
After a slow start for both teams, the Hawkettes (13-0) scored the last five points of the opening quarter from the free throw line to take a 7-2 lead. Senior Addie Kirkegaard had four points and sophomore Ryann Sabatka went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe for the home team.
The Whippets (11-3) scored the first two baskets of the second quarter from junior Sloane Beck and freshman Kinsie Land to cut the Hawkette lead to just one point. Freshman Mattie Kamery nailed a trey midway through the quarter to give the Whippets their first and only lead of the night.
“We really played the game we wanted to in the second quarter,” said Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby. “We wanted to slow it down and limit possessions and take away the middle. We wanted to make someone else besides Kirkegaard and Kissinger take shots and we did a really good job of that in the first half.”
The Hawkettes responded with back-to-back triples from seniors Shaye Butler and Erin Sheehy and forced two straight turnovers to give them a 17-11 halftime lead.
STC increased its defensive intensity to start the second half, forcing four straight turnovers with their press. Sophomore Tatum Krikac had two steals for the Hawkettes as they extended their lead to 15 points.
“I really challenged the seniors at halftime about giving a better effort,” Berndt said. “Even though they did a nice job in the first half our effort wasn’t great, but I thought they really kicked it up another gear and set the tone on defense in the third quarter.”
Beck scored the lone basket for the Whippets in the third quarter with 2:28 left to play to make it 26-13 in favor of the Hawkettes. Then St. Cecilia finished the quarter on a 7-0 sparked by a 3-point field goal from Sheehy.
Early in the final quarter, which STC carried a 20-point lead into, the Whippets forced back-to-back steals that led to a pair of layups for Kamery and Beck.
The Hawkettes forced three more turnovers in the quarter on their way to a 38-19 victory.
Kirkegaard led all scorers with 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for the Hawkettes.
Minden (11-3)............2 9 2 6 — 19
St. Cecilia (13-0)....7 10 16 5 — 38
Minden (19)
Sloane Beck 3-7 0-0 6, Brenna Bules 0-0 0-0 0, Mattie Kamery 2-8 0-0 5, Kinsie Land 3-7 0-0 6, Priscila Madriz 1-6 0-1 2, Rozie Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Payton Weeder 0-2 0-0 0.
St. Cecilia (38)
Shaye Butler 3-8 0-0 8, Addie Kirkegaard 5-7 2-4 12, Bailey Kissinger 2-7 3-6 8, Tatum Krikac 1-3 0-2 2, Lindsey Parr 0-0 0-0 0, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 2-2 2, Erin Sheehy 2-6 0-0 6.
Three-point field goals: Minden 1-6 (Beck 0-1, Kamery 1-1, Madriz 0-2, Weeder 0-2) St. Cecilia 5-16 (Butler 2-4, Kissinger 1-4, Krikac 0-2 Sheehy 2-6).