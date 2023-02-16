St. Cecilia got off to a quick start and raced to a 43-27 win over Blue Hill in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final Thursday night at Chapman Gym.

The win lifts the Hawkettes to a 16-7 record and into a district final matchup next Friday with an opponent yet to be determined. Blue Hill ends its season 12-10.

0
0
0
0
0