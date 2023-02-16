St. Cecilia got off to a quick start and raced to a 43-27 win over Blue Hill in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final Thursday night at Chapman Gym.
The win lifts the Hawkettes to a 16-7 record and into a district final matchup next Friday with an opponent yet to be determined. Blue Hill ends its season 12-10.
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt saw two aspects of Thursday’s win that made him smile — Blue Hill turnovers and balanced scoring from the Hawkettes.
In typical fashion, STC played in-your-face man-to-man defense all over the court, forcing the Bobcats into 17 turnovers — eight of those from the full-court press.
“It’s the team philosophy to force our opponent into a tough shot — one they really don’t want to take,” Berndt said. “If we can do that, we control the tempo and play the game we want to play.”
Ryann Sabatka paced the balanced attack with 15 points, closely followed by Tatum Krikac, who had 13. Avery Kissinger added 10. Sabatka sparked the Hawkettes early with the team’s first seven points of the game and a total of nine in the first quarter. The junior also had a team-high seven rebounds.
“We really look for that balance — inside (Sabatka and Krikac) and out,” Berndt said. “It keeps other teams guessing and makes us tough to defend.”
The Hawkettes raced to a 28-11 lead at the half, thanks to 11 Blue Hill turnovers.
The Bobcats made some halftime adjustments and the teams played evenly in the second half. Sophomore Ellie Mangers hit a layup and Gracey Utecht popped a three-pointer to open third-quarter play that pulled Blue Hill to within 12, 28-16 with five minutes left to play in the stanza.
But Sabatka and Krikac each scored a bucket to put the Hawkette lead back to 16 going into the final quarter.
Mangers had a strong fourth quarter for the Bobcats with nine points, including 4 of 5 free throws.
Mangers paced the Bobcats with 15 points, while Mlady finished with eight points and pulled down a game-high 10 boards.
The only concern Berndt had following the win was the Hawkette performance at the free throw line — 5 of 13 — and just 1-of-5 in the second half.
“That’s not really something you want to see in the postseason, but I’m hoping that straightens itself out,” he said. “We’ll have to do better than that going forward.”
Blue Hill...............7 4 5 11 — 27
St. Cecilia.........16 12 4 11 — 43
Mangers 4-13 6-7 15, Karr 0-0 0-0 0, Utecht 1-1 0-0 3, Mlady 3-10 0-0 8, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Toepfer 0-2 0-0 0, Hafer 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 8-28 7-9 27.
Parr 0-0 0-0 0, Kissinger 4-12 1-1 10, Musalek 0-4 1-4 1, Krikac 5-10 3-5 13, Sabatka 7-12 0-2 15, Demuth 1-2 0-0 3, Vargas 0-3 1-2 1, Schneider 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 5-13 43.
Three-point goals — BH 5-15 (Mangers 1-3, Utecht 1-1 3, Mlady 3-10 0-0 8, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Toepfer 0-1), STC 5-12 (Kissinger 2-8, Sabatka 1-1, Demuth 1-1, Vargas 0-2). Rebounds — Blue Hill 15 (Mlady 10), STC 23 (Sabatka 7). Turnovers — BH 17, STC 9.