MINDEN — One quarter decided Thursday’s top 10 girls matchup between St. Cecilia and Minden.
The Class D-1 No. 6 Hawkettes held Minden to a single point in the third quarter and walked away with a 32-25 victory.
The Whippets, rated sixth in C-1, nearly didn’t score at all in the first eight minutes after half. Mattie Kamery nixed the streak with a free throw after she was fouled with 0.1 seconds left.
“We almost shut them out in the third,” said Berndt, who prides his team’s on hardy defense.
“It was kind of a clunker in the first half offensively, but defensively we kept ourselves in the ballgame and if we kept doing that we’d have a chance to win the game. And we came out in the third quarter and did an awesome job.”
Minden turned the ball over nine times on 13 possessions in the third quarter. The Whippets (10-3), who fell in double overtime to Ravenna on Tuesday, had just two shot attempts and went 1-of-4 at the free throw line.
“I thought we got some good shots to start the quarter and then we panicked a little bit,” said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby. “I didn’t know what we were doing there for a bit. We had a stretch where we just started turning it over, but credit St. Cecilia for turning up the pressure and making it tough on us.”
Fueled by Avery Kissinger, who scored the game-high 14 points, St. Cecilia outscored Minden 13-1 in the third. Kissinger was 3-for-3 with nine points in the frame.
Abbey Musalek and Ryann Sabatka scored in the period as well.
“Ryann and Abbey have really come along,” Berndt said. “They’ve had some great games for us here recently.”
After an 0-for-2 start to the game, Sabatka made her final four shots to finish with nine points.
Sloane Beck led Minden with eight points. She scored five in the fourth quarter to get the Whippets back in shouting distance.
Priscilla Madriz hit a 3-pointer with 4:40 left to make it a five-point game.
Myla Emery led all scorers at halftime with five points, but was scoreless after the break.
The Whippets never trailed leading up the intermission following a 7-1 start that featured Kinsie Land’s only four points.
Kissinger hit a 3 with 25 seconds left to pull the Hawkettes within one.
“I thought our kids kept their composure,” Berndt said. “We always say the team who plays the hardest (for) the longest wins. I thought they did a great job of that.”
St. Cecilia (12-2)......4 9 13 6 — 32
Minden (10-3)..........7 7 1 10 — 25
St. Cecilia (32)
Lindsey Parr 0-0 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 4-11 3-6 14, Abbey Musalek 1-3 2-4 4, Tatum Krikac 1-3 0-1 2, Ryann Sabatka 4-6 1-2 9, Emery Vargas 1-2 0-2 3, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Nathie Krikac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 111-26 6-15 32.
Minden (25)
Priscilla Madriz 2-4 0-0 5, Mattie Kamery 0-7 1-2 1, Sloane Beck 3-6 2-3 8, Kinsie Land 2-4 0-0 4, Myla Emery 2-6 1-4 5, Rozie Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Makenna Betty 1-4 0-0 2, Makenna Starkey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-32 4-9 25.
Three-point goals—STC 4-11 (Kissinger 3-7, T. Krikac 0-1, Vargas 1-2, Demuth 0-1); M 1-11 (Madriz 1-2, Kamery 0-2, Emery 0-4, Nelson 0-1, Houchin 0-2). Rebounds — STC 25-4 (Sabatka 6); M 19-2 (Land 7). Turnovers—STC 21; M 17.