GRAND ISLAND — St. Cecilia could’ve gone without the extra eight minutes on its legs Thursday night, especially considering the finishing stretch to its season.
And the Hawkettes had opportunities to cut the cord early.
But a failure to close out the game in regulation from both the free throw line and defensively placed the top-ranked team in Class C-2 on oxygen and in ice baths to recover before facing C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran in Saturday’s Centennial Conference championship.
Senior Shaye Butler scored six of the team’s seven points in the second overtime to reach the game-high 17 points and lead the C-2 No. 1 Hawkettes (18-0) past Grand Island Central Catholic 48-45.
“We had a couple opportunities where we could have finished the game earlier,” said Butler, who scored 14 points after halftime. “We just worked together as a team and really did finish there at the end.”
Lutheran beat Columbus Scotus 46-29 in the other semifinal behind 13 points from Jenna Luebbe.
In a battle of No. 1s, St. Cecilia took round one from the Crusaders (13-5) before the teams see each other again Feb. 10 to finish the regular season.
“That definitely felt like postseason basketball,” said St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt, whose team led by five — the largest lead by either side — with 1:14 left in regulation.
“This was a really good experience for us to play in a tight game like this. We showed up at the start of the first and second overtimes with our heads up and we got the first bucket or two of both period. That was a big deal because they had to chase us around.”
Addie Kirkegaard, who was limited to six points and six rebounds in regulation, opened the first overtime with a basket, and the Hawkettes held the Crusaders scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 minutes.
Lucy Ghaifan, who led GICC with 16 points and 11 boards, tied the game with 37 seconds left on a second chance.
Despite a pair of crucial turnovers by STC in the waning seconds, GICC’s final shot — a 40-footer by Jenna Heidelk — fell short.
Butler scored the first four points of the second OT before Gracie Woods went 1-of-2 at the line.
Erin Sheehy split her pair of freebies on the other end before Alyssa Wilson splashed a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one with 60 seconds left.
Butler’s final free throws cemented the Hawkettes into the fourth conference final of her career.
“The senior class has had a whale of a career,” Berndt added. “It’s fitting for them to make it back to another one. We just said no matter what happens today, we’re going to learn a lot about our team and we found out that those four are still tough.”
Bailey Kissinger added 14 points for St. Cecilia, scoring 12 of the team’s 21 in the third and fourth quarters. But she finished the game 0-for-4 at the stripe in crunch time after making her first five attempts.
Butler’s 3-pointer with 2:35 left, which came on a skip pass from Tatum Krikac to Sheehy and then to the corner and gave the Hawkettes a 39-34 lead, felt like a back-breaker.
But the Crusaders ended regulation with a bucket by Woods and a triple by Wilson with 15 seconds left, which banked in off the glass and sent the gym into a frenzy.
“We got a lot of good looks at the end of the fourth quarter and the overtimes,” said GICC coach Kevin Mayfield. “We had a lot of good shots, they just didn’t go in.
“It wasn’t any one play that cost us the game, it was just a really good game between two great teams.”
St. Cecilia and Lincoln Lutheran will play Saturday in the 4 p.m. final at GICC. It will be a rematch of last year’s Class C-1 state semifinal, which the Hawkettes won 29-25.
GICC (13-5)......8 6 10 15 2 4 — 45
STC (18-0)..........9 9 8 13 2 7 — 48
GICC (45)
Jenna Heidelk 0-5 2-2 2, Alyssa Wilson 4-6 00-0 11, Gracie Woods 3-6 1-2 8, Chloe Cloud 3-8 0-0 7, Lucy Ghaifan 8-11 0-0 16, Anna Tibbets 0-1 0-0 0, Bryndal Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Carolyn Maser 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 18-40 4-6 45.
St. Cecilia (48)
Erin Sheehy 1-4 1-4 4, Bailey Kissinger 4-11 5-9 14, Shaye Butler 5-10 5-5 17, Tatum Krikac 2-7 1-2 5, Addie Kirkegaard 3-6 2-4 8, Ryann Sabatka 0-1 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 15-41 14-24 48.
Three-point goals: GICC 5-11 (Heidelk 0-2, Wilson 3-4, Woods 1-2, Chloe 1-1, Ghaifan 0-1, Tibbets 0-1); STC 4-20 (Sheehy 1-4, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 2-7, Kirkac 0-4, Sabatka 0-1, Demuth 0-2). Rebounds: GICC 28-7 (Ghaifan 11); STC 25-12 (Kissinger 10). Turnovers: GICC 19; STC 15.