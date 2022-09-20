DONIPHAN — St. Cecilia’s Ryann Sabatka ranks among the area’s best, averaging four kills per set. The Hawkettes’ opponents know they need to game plan a way to slow down her attack.
But, when teams are starring down STC from across the net, they realize that focusing on just one Hawkette in the attack will often lead to an STC victory.
On Tuesday, Sabatka led St. Cecilia with 17 kills, but four other Hawkettes combined for 22 kills, executing in big spots and helping STC sweep Doniphan-Trumbull 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.
“We have to have a balanced attack. I know a lot of people are going to focus on Sabatka in the middle, but aside from that we have to have other hitters that can put the ball down. We did a nice job getting the ball to different girls,” said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher.
“Coming in, we were really excited,” said Brynn Barnett, the D-T head coach. “We came off a high week last week and we had the momentum...but we let (STC) go on a 9-0 run. We tried to come back but we couldn’t finish. We just couldn’t close it.”
Etta Schreiner tallied nine kills for St. Cecilia, Lindsey Parr recorded eight kills, Brynn Weeks added three, and Payton Sullivan finished with two kills.
Throughout the match, different Hawekettes stepped up and answered the call. Kathryn Van Skiver served nine straight points in a pivotal 9-0 run in the opening frame. In the clinching set, Parr had four kills and an ace. Chloe Valentine consistently set up her teammates to the tune of 33 assists.
Tuesday’s victory was also St. Cecilia’s sixth straight win. Schumacher said STC is playing well after starting the season 2-5.
“It’s always nice when you’re winning,” he said. “We’re playing some good volleyball right now, but we still have to figure out how to win when we’re not playing so well.”
In each of the first two sets, the Cardinals kept pace with the Hawkettes in the early goings. Barnett said her team came into the match ready to play, and it showed; but the Cardinals just couldn’t overcome STC’s scoring runs in the middle of each set.
“When our girls all come together and realize they can win...that’s how we made our runs. But then our momentum gets the better of us. That’s something that we’re working on,” Barnett said.
The two team were tied at 11-apiece before St. Cecilia’s 9-0 run in the first. And in the second, the Hawkettes turned an 8-7 lead to a 22-15 advantage. But in the third set, St. Cecilia jumped out to a huge 13-3 lead to set the tone early and complete the sweep.
“(That start in the third) was big; they had just lost a tight set in the second, and it’s hard to come back from being down two. They didn’t have quite as much energy and we were pumped up,” the Hawkettes’ coach said.
Schumacher said a lot of his team’s success on Tuesday night started at the service line. The Hawkettes tallied 10 ace serves in the match and had just seven service errors.
“I thought what took over was our serve. They got out of system for a while and we got some free balls and were able to terminate on our side,” Schumacher said.
Kaleah Olson led Doniphan-Trumbull with seven kills and two blocks. Ridley Sadd added six kills of her own, while Addi Maciejewski finished with 15 assists.
Both St. Cecilia and Doniphan-Trumbull will now prepare to return to the court in rematches from last week. The Cardinals will play in the Adams Central invite on Saturday, starting with a match against the Patriots, who beat D-T in four sets.
“Last week we came off a loss to AC, but we came out hyped and ready to go,” Barnett said. “The girls are really excited to have another match (with AC). From there, we don’t know where we’re going, but that first match is what we’re mentally prepared for.”
As for the Hawkettes, they’ll travel to Sutton on Thursday looking for a second straight win over the Fillies after playing them in the Fillmore Central invite.
“I’m expecting them to come out firing,” Schumacher said of Sutton. “We just played them on Saturday and had a three set victory, which was a really good win for us because they’re a tough team.”