Finally, on Tuesday night, the Class D-1 No. 6 St. Cecilia girls basketball team had enough of a push to get past a scrappy Grand Island Northwest team.
Leading just 28-24 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Hawkettes started on their knockout punch when Tatum Krikac scored a bucket in the paint and then freshman Avery Kissinger swished a corner 3 for a 33-24 lead.
“I don’t know if we wore them out,” STC coach Greg Berndt said, “but we really started getting some good looks around the rim.”
STC sealed the contest by holding the Vikings (4-8) scoreless for the first 6:09 of the fourth quarter while running the lead to 42-24 before Avyn Urbanski scored Northwest’s only fourth quarter points on an old-fashioned, 3-point play.
Leading just 17-15 at the break, STC was patient — and efficient — on offense after halftime that normally resulted in a bucket on the block for Krikac or Ryann Sabatka. Sabatka led the Hawkettes with 16 points while Krikac stuffed the stat sheet.
After not attempting a field goal in the first half, the junior finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“She is definitely a big part of what we do offensively,” Berndt said. “She has to do a lot for us overall; a strong kid and when she gets going toward the rim she is tough to stop.”
For the game, STC shot a sizzling 16-for-29 from the field and turned the ball over just 10 times scoring 45 points on 45 possessions, one the advanced analytics coaches will love.
The Vikings stayed in it in the first half. After falling behind 12-4, they scored 11 of the last 16 points in the second quarter to trail by two at the break. Freshman Jolie O’Hara connected on a 3-point shot to trim the margin.
“Honestly, I thought we played really well in the first (half), we just didn’t finish a couple of plays offensively at the rim,” Berndt said. “We didn’t hit many shots and we kind of let them off the hook.”
After escaping Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian on Saturday, it doesn’t get any easier for the Hawkettes, who travel to Class C-1 No. 6 Minden on Thursday. They will host Kearney Catholic on Saturday.
GINW (4-8)...............4 11 9 3 — 27
STC (11-2)............10 7 16 12 — 45
Avyn Urbanski 5-11 1-1 11, Kylie Caspersen 0-0 2-2 2, Whitney Loman 0-1 0-0 0, Hayley Brandt 0-0 0-2 0, Evie Keller 2-4 0-0 4, Anna Keller 0-1 0-0 0, Kobye Castilla 2-6 0-0 5, Kyla Sybrandts 0-0 0-0 0, Kam Mings 0-1 0-0 0, Libby Loman 1-1 0-0 2, Jolie O’Hara 1-2 0-0 3, Reagan McIntyre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-28 3-5 27.
Hastings St. Cecilia (45)
Lindsey Parr 0-3 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 1-5 5-6 8, Abbey Musalek 3-4 2-2 8, Tatum Krikac 5-6 3-5 13, Ryann Sabatka 7-10 1-2 16, Emery Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Nathie Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Audrey Rossow 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-29 12-15 45
3-point goals—NW 4-13 (Urbanski 0-2, Ev. Keller 0-2, An. Keller 0-1, Castilla 1-3, O’Hara 1-1); STC 2-8 (Parr 0-1, Kissinger 1-4, Musalek 0-1, Sabatka 1-1, Demuth 0-1). Rebounds—NW 14 (Wh. Loman 4); STC 19 (Krikac 7). Assists—NW 5 (Wh. Loman 2), STC 15 (Krikac 5). Steals—NW 6 (Wh. Loman, O’Hara 2), STC 5 (Krikac 3). Turnovers—NW 13; STC 10.