Finally, on Tuesday night, the Class D-1 No. 6 St. Cecilia girls basketball team had enough of a push to get past a scrappy Grand Island Northwest team.

Leading just 28-24 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Hawkettes started on their knockout punch when Tatum Krikac scored a bucket in the paint and then freshman Avery Kissinger swished a corner 3 for a 33-24 lead.

