HEBRON — St. Cecilia and Superior ran victory laps while each of their first-year coaches smiled, laughed, reveled, and pictured what their groups of runners might look like next week at Omaha Burke.
The St. Cecilia girls dominated, as they expected to, at the Class C, District 7 meet hosted by Thayer Central. The Hawkettes racked up 133 points — 44 more than second-place Doniphan-Trumbull.
“It’s nice to go out there and qualify as many people as you can to state,” said STC coach Trevor Albers. “Ultimately, we’d like to go down and do our best next week, but this is just one milestone on the way there. It shows that we’ve got the potential.”
Superior’s boys were more of a surprise at the top of the pack, finishing with 91 points to Thayer Central’s 70.
“This is just a blessing,” said Wildcats’ coach Paul Heusinkvelt. “All these kids are great and I had about every one of them in football and they’re hard-working kids.”
Neither team collected a large number of victories — Superior three, St. Cecilia seven — but each scored points from multiple athletes in nearly every event.
St. Cecilia was led by senior Jenna Esch and sophomore Alayna Vargas. Both said they put in more strenuous days than previously this season, attempting to claim as many qualifying spots as possible.
“Some great leadership by both of them and they push each other,” Albers said.
Esch was an individual champion in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. She ran the first leg of the first-place 3,200 relay team and anchored the winning 1,600 relay.
Esch, who was a multi-sport athlete her first two years of high school, chose to pursue track and field and focus her efforts solely there.
It has certainly paid dividends, although she wasn’t able to showcase it during her junior year.
“For me, (the canceled season) was definitely an advantage because I spent every day in the weight room or running outside or inside,” said Esch. “I definitely put a lot of time in during the offseason and it’s just really great to see it pay off her, even if it’s two years later.”
Vargas, who was second to Esch in the 800, recorded the two other victories on the track for STC, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. She was also on the 3,200 relay team.
Now a sophomore, Vargas already understands the pressures that come with being a champion, which she was at the 2019 state cross country meet.
Vargas’ expectations on the track were high as a freshman who had sights set on Burke. But a year later in her first official high school track season, she’s excited for the different type of environment.
“I’ve never gotten to experience it, but I feel like there’s a little bit more team-aspect at state track,” Vargas said. “You get to watch your teammates compete and cheer for them and at cross country you’re all running at the same time. So, I’m excited to watch all of my friends compete and see what we can do at state.”
Shaye Butler accounted for STC’s other gold at the meet with her victory in shot put. Butler threw 40-feet, 6 1/4-inches to edge Superior’s Shayla Meyer (37-5 3/4). Meyer (140-7) won the discus over her teammate Atlee Kobza (107-7).
Dane Miller played a role in all three of Superior’s victories. He was champion in the 400 and 300 hurdles, and ran the second leg of the Wildcats’ winning 400 relay.
Superior’s boys were second in three events, including Miller in the 110 hurdles. Eljiah Heusinkvelt took silver in the 200 and Aric Leibel in the 3,200.
Eljiah Heusinkvelt anchored Superior to victory from behind in the 400 relay.
“We’ve got hurdlers, we’ve got sprinters, we’ve just all around got a good group of kids,” Paul Heusinkvelt said. “Everybody just kind of contributed to it.”
Ella Gardner will go with Superior’s girls to state after winning the long and triple jumps and taking second in the 200. Sadie Rempel won the pole vault.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Gaia Andorno continued her impressive season and qualified for state in the 100, 200, and 400 relay — all of which were victories. Fellow Cardinal Danae Rader swept the hurdling events.
Myles Sadd won the long jump for D-T’s boys and also posted a qualifying mark in the high jump. Ayden King won the 200 and finished second in the 100.
Fillmore Central’s Conner Nun won the pole vault and Connor Asche the shot put over Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin.
Thayer Central’s boys won four events, led by Trey Fischer’s wins in the 800 and 1,600. He fended off Sutton’s Cade Wiseman in the former and FC’s Garrett Nichols in the latter.
Other qualifiers
- Blue Hill: Ladelle Hazen, 3,200; boys 1,600 relay
- Fillmore Central: boys 3,200 relay
- Sandy Creek: Leah Hatch, long jump & 100; Caitlin Rempe, triple jump; girls 400 relay; Micah Biltoft, high jump; Brayton Jarosik, 3,200
- St. Cecilia: Megan Vrooman, high jump; Carson Kudalcek, triple jump; Emmanuel Consbruck, 400
- Sutton: Alivia Huxoll, high jump; Kate Griess, 100 & 300 hurdles; girls 1,600 & 3,200 relays; boys 1,600 & 3,200 relays
- Thayer Central: Chloe Souerdyke, high jump; Andrew Heinrichs, 100; boys 400 relay
Note: Other times from this meet may qualify for the state meet as wild card bids. A full list of state qualifiers from all classes will be on the Tribune’s website when they become available.
Boys
Team results
1, Superior 91; 2, Thayer Central 70; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 64; 4, Fillmore Central 55; 5, St. Cecilia 48; 6, Southern Valley 44; 7, Sutton 41; 8, Sandy Creek 32; 9, Heartland 30; 10, Blue Hill 21
Individual results
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-5; 2, Trajan Arbuck, H, 6-5; 2, Myles Saddlebacks, D-T, 6-3; 4, Carter Bose, SV, 5-9; 5, Trv Peters, H, 5-9; 6, Jenson Anderson, STC, 5-9
3,200 — 1, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 10:42.16; 2, Aric Leibel, Sup, 10:49.18; 3, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 11:09.98; 4, Kyle Hubl, BH, 11:35.84; 5, Harrison Sjuts, D-T, 11:47.27; 6, Jacob Hagemeier, SC, 11:56.38
Long jump — 1, Myles Sadd, D-T, 20-10 1/2; 2, Clayton Berrry, SV, 20-9 1/2; 3, Jacob Stoner, FC, 19-11 3/4; 4, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 19-10 1/2; 5, Taran Zoltenko, Sup, 18-11 1/2; 6, Lachlan Pickering, TC, 18-2 1/4
Discus — 1, Colton Horne, D-T, 143-4; 2, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 142-9; Samuel Hoppe, D-T, 129-11; 4, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 128-1; 5, Payton Christiancy, Sup, 126-9; 6, Jordy Baland, D-T, 122-10
Pole vault — 1, Conner Nunn, FC, 14-3; 2, Maverick Hiebner, H, 13-11; 3, Clayton Norris, Sup, 12-5; 4, Triston Wells, TC, 10-5; 5, James Love, Sup, 10-5; 6, Bradley Neff, TC, 9-11
Triple jump — 1, Clayton Berr, SV, 41-2 1/2; 2, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 40-9; 3, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 38-10 1/2; 4, Carter Bose, SV, 38-9 1/4; 5, Lucas Kimbrough, FC, 38-7 1/4; 6, Lachlan Pickering, TC, 38-0
Shot put — 1, Conner Asche, FC, 50-9; 2, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 47-10 1/2; 3, Josh Shaw, SC, 47-5 1/2; 4, Payton Christiancy, Sup, 45-10 1/2; 5, Colton Horne, D-T, 45-6 1/4; 6, Connor Pell, STC, 43-11
400 — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 51.61; 2, Emmanuel Consbruck, STC, 51-91; 3, Trev Peters, H, 52.22; 4, Grant Wiedel, TC, 54.29; 5, Cody Hubl, BH, 54.50; 6, MJ Coffey, BH, 55.17
110 hurdles — 1, Clayton Berry, SV, 15.23; 2, Dane Miller, Sup, 15.68; 3, Andrew Heinrichs, TC, 15.91; 4, Jordan Mariska, TC, 17.86; 5, Trevor Brown, SV, 18./17; 6, James Love, Sup, 18.28
100 — 1, Andrew Heinrichs, TC, 11.43; 2, Ayden King, D-T, 11.52; 3, Clayton Berry, SV, 11.72; 4, Taran Zoltenko, Sup, 11.93; 5, Kale Wetjen, H, 11.95; 6, Dominic Stewart, TC, 12.02
800 — 1, Trey Fischer, TC, 2:00.12; 2, Cade Wiseman, Sut, 2:00.38; 3, Garrett Parr, STC, 2:02.12; 4, Aden Piel, BH, 2:17.25; 5, Owen Schultz, D-T, 2:18.77; 6, Jesse Bergan, Sut, 2:19.45
300 hurdles — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 40.53; 2, Andrew Heinrichs, TC, 40.91; 3, Quenton Jones. Sut, 42.28; 4, Koltan Wademan, BH, 45.80; 5, Elijah Myers, FC, 45.83; 6, Jordan Mariska, TC, 46.21
3,200 relay — 1, Sutton 8:25.86; 2, Fillmore Central 8:31.78; 3, St. Cecilia 8:37.68; 4, Blue Hill 9:39.76; 5, Superior 9:44.58; 6, Thayer Central 9:46.09
200 — 1, Ayden King, D-T, 23.10; 2, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 23.72; 3, Kale Perkins, FC, 24.90; 4, Jenson Anderson, STC, 25.07; 5, Jakob Hodson, BH, 25.32; 6, Abraham Stutzman, D-T, 25.46
1,600 — 1, Trey Fischer, TC, 4:44.41; 2, Garrett Nichols, FC, 4:45.01; 3, Garrett Parr, STC, 4:46.71; 4, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 5:03.04; 5, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 5:07.71; 6, Isaiah Lauby, FC, 5:08.91
1,600 relay — 1, Sutton 3:35.41; 2, Blue Hill 3:38.03; 3, Heartland 3:41.64; 4, Fillmore Central 3:46.13; 5, St. Cecilia 3:56.83; 6, Thayer Central 4:05.32
400 relay — 1, Superior 45.01; 2, Thayer Central 45.15; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 46.01; 4, Heartland 46.03; 5, Fillmore Central 47.54; 6, Sandy Creek 48.44
Girls
Team results
1, St. Cecilia 133; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 89; 3, Sutton 74; 4, Superior 71; 5, Sandy Creek 55; 6, Thayer Central 42; 7, Southern Valley 20; 8, Heartland 20; 9, Blue Hill 15; 10, Fillmore Central 9
Individual results
Discus — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 140-7; 2, Atlee Kobza, Sup, 107-7; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 106-11; 4, Shaye Butler, STC, 104-9; 5, Grasha Nuss, Sut, 103-9; 6, Cassie Hergott, TC, 99-6
Shot put — 1, Shaye Butler, STC, 40-6 1/4; 2, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 37-5 3/4; 3, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 36-2 1/2; 4, Abigail Meyer, BH, 36-0 3/4; 5, Cindy Cerveny, H, 33-1 1/4; 6, Vitoria Schwab, BH, 32-10
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 17-8; 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 16-11; 3, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-10 1/2; 4, Kaly Bautista, Sut, 15-11; 5, Brianna Quinn, SV, 15-6 1/2; 6, Jadyn Bowman, TC, 15-0
High jump — 1, Brianna Russell, SV, 5-3; 2, Chloe Souerdyke, TC, 5-2; 2, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 5-2; 4, Megan Vrooman, STC, 5-0; 5, Tatum Krikac, STC, 4-8; 6, Miah Kenny, D-T, 4-6; 6, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 4-6
Triple jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 37-2; 2, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 36-2; 3, Jenna Heinz, SC, 34-11; 4, Joyce Wang, STC, 30-4 1/2; 5, Karlee Sherman, SC, 30-4; 6, Reagan Vavricek, Sut, 30-2
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 9:43.56; 2, Sutton 10:16.84; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:40.07; 4, Fillmore Central 10:48.38; 5, Thayer Central 11:10.16; 6, Sandy Creek 11:12.78
400 — 1, Jenna Esch, STC, 59.96; 2, Jill Parr, STC, 1:00.88; 3, Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:02.18; 4, Brianna Quinn, SV, 1:02.19; 5, Hailey Reifert, STC, 1:02.32; 6, Chloe Souerdyke, TC, 1:05.39
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 11:46.68; 2, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 12:57.97; 3, Sydney Escritt, TC, 13:40.56; 4, Teneal Barbur, FC, 13:49.33; 5, Emma Saathoff, D-T, 13:51.06; 6, Halle Kohmetscher, D-T, 14:00.50
Pole vault — 1, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 9-7; 2, Mariah Tessman, H, 9-4; 3, Miah Kenny, D-T, 8-10; 4, Jill Parr, STC, 8-10; 5, Mackenzie Bohlen, SC, 8-10; 6, Ella Friesen, H, 7-10
100 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 12.80; 2, Leah Hatch, SC, 13.27; 3, Jayme Huhman, TC, 13.44; 4, Kaly Bautista, Sut, 13.57; 5, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 13.61; 6, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 13.99
100 hurdles — 1, Danae Rader, D-T, 16.09; 2, Kate Griess, Sut, 16.24; 3, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 16.80; 4, Madelynn Wells, TC, 17.33; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 17.93; 6, Rachel Benal, STC, 18.35
300 hurdles — 1, Danae Rader, D-T, 47.85; 2, Kate Griess, Sut, 48.04; 3, Madelynn Wells, TC, 48.16; 4, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 50.34; 5, Erin Sherry, STC, 50.67; 6, Tatum Krikac, STC, 51.23
200 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 26.02; 2, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.56; 3, Danae Rader, D-T, 26.61; 4, Kennedy Perrien, Sut, 27.83; 5, Jayme Huhman, TC, 28.23; 6, Erin Sheehy, STC, 29.17
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:35.65; 2, Cheyenne Danielson, H, 5:52.21; 3, Megan Vrooman, STC, 5:55.29; 4, Madison Shimmin, D-T, 5:55.24; 5, Brianna Quinn, SV, 5:57.36; 6, Ladelle Hazen, BH, 6:07.01
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 4:09.66; 2, Sutton 4:13.61; 3, Sandy creek 4:q5.00; 4, Thayer Central 4:17.72; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:27.12; 6, Fillmore Central 4:36.31
400 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 51.36; 2, Sandy Creek 51.84; 3, Superior 52.46; 4, Sutton 52.53; 5, Thayer Central 55.40; 6, Blue Hill 57.14