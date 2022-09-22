Late-game heroics lifted Class C No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia to a 1-0 softball win over Class C No. 10 St. Paul on Thursday.
It wasn’t until St. Cecilia’s final at bat that the Hawkettes scraped together the triumph.
The victory extended the Hawkettes’ win streak to 17 and improved their record to 22-2.
A pitchers’ duel broke out in Thursday’s nightcap of a triangular hosted by STC at the Smith Complex.
In the bottom of the seventh, Hawkette Izzy Kvols stroked the game-winning hit, a double to the outfield fence. The two-base knock drove in pinch hitter Avery Kissinger.
Kvols made up for an 0-for-3 performance by blasting the game-winning double in walk-off fashion.
“Izzy struggled the first few at-bats. But you knew that she was going to make her adjustments,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “She’s a smart hitter. We had faith in her to go up there and get the job done at the end.”
Kissinger, a freshman, got on base by slapping a single. The next batter, Emery Vargas, another freshman, got on base by a St Paul error. Then it was Kvols’ turn for her game-winning hit.
Kissinger’s single was one of just five STC hits against St. Paul’s ace, sophomore Charlee Wegner.
“Avery is a hitter that is very disciplined. She won’t get herself out. She doesn’t chase bad pitches,” Ohnoutka said. “So I knew that if she got up there and got a walk or hit that we’d be in good shape.”
St. Cecilia pitcher Jordan Head completed one of her best outings of the season, giving up only four hits. Behind her, the Hawkettes played standout defense. STC ended the game committing no errors.
Perhaps St. Cecilia’s best defensive gems came in the first inning with a double play. The DP was done the hard way — getting a runner out at first, then throwing a runner out at third base.
“Our defense throughout the game was great. These girls have a lot of resilience,” Head said.
STC collected its first hits in the fourth frame. Abbey Musalek and Allison Stritt earned a single each. Musalek singled again in the sixth. Then came Kissinger’s late single and Kvols’ winning double.
“That’s a tough team,” Head said about St. Paul. “They came out and gave it their all. But so did we. We didn’t start hitting very well. But with Izzy coming up with that clutch hit, it was incredible.”
St. Paul (16-4).......000 000 0 — 0 4 1
St. Cecilia (22-2)...000 000 1 — 1 5 0
W — Jordan Head. L — Charlee Wegner
2B — STP, Karlie Vieth. STC, Izzy Kvols
STC 15, Twin River 0
St. Cecilia’s 14 hits were too much for Twin River to contend with in the first game of the Hawkettes’ triangular.
The game was abbreviated to three innings due to the run rule.
During that short time span, the Hawkettes’ didn’t allow a run or a hit. The STC defense got out of the game without an error.
STC opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning. STC pitcher Audrey Rossow helped own cause by belting a grand slam home run to end the game. She also hit a double.
Jordan Head also crushed a home run in the first inning.
Several other STC players had good days batting. Izzy Kvols had two singles and a double. Paisley Mangers banged out a double and single. Chloe Rossow registered two singles.
Kvols scored twice, as did Allison Stritt, Chloe Rossow, Audrey Rossow and Emery Vargas.
Twin River............000 xxx x — 0 0 2
St. Cecilia.....41(10) xxx x — 15 14 0
W — A. Rossow. L — Marcie Spitz.
2B — STC, Kvols, Mangers, Vargas, A. Rossow.
HR — STC, Head, A. Rossow