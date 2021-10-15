St. Cecilia’s five seniors built more than a program. They constructed a place full of memories, and played some pretty darn good softball while doing it.
The Hawkettes made three state tournaments in their first four seasons. They won 99 games and they broke and re-broke records, too.
The program’s 100th victory would have been hard-earned and seemed within grasp. But Malcolm hung on Thursday in a 13-12 slugfest in the Class C state tournament at the Smith Softball Complex. It ended the second-seeded Hawkettes’ dream of going out on top with the class that started it all.
St. Cecilia related its journey to Miley Cyrus’ song “The Climb,” a slow anthem they adopted as a pregame jam of sorts.
“If you look at the lyrics, it kind of resembles what we’ve been doing the last four years,” STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka said Thursday.
“We’ve been on a long climb on the same mountain, and now we’ve cleared it and we’re hoping to keep going.”
The trip won’t be continuing this year, but the Hawkettes did win their first state tournament game earlier Thursday when they eliminated Freeman with a 14-5 victory. They were previously 0-5.
“This feels really good. We’ve been waiting a long time for this moment,” said Ohnoutka after the team’s win. “We had to get the girls together after the loss (on Wednesday). We got together in the library at school and just said to stick together, just as we have all season. Our seniors did a good job of keeping everybody together and our crazy freshmen did a great job of keeping the excitement up on the team.”
St. Cecilia’s journey looked primed to continue in the afternoon when senior Bailey Kissinger went yard on the second pitch of the Hawkettes’ game against Malcolm.
And after trailing the Clippers 10-3 at one point, St. Cecilia kept climbing.
A run-scoring double by Izzy Kvols highlighted a three-run fourth. A three-run homer by Shaye Butler in the fifth led a five-run charge. Just like that, it was 12-11.
Neither team could stop the other through the heart of the game. But the constant momentum swings made for a fun atmosphere, Ohnoutka said.
“You just look around at how many people are watching the game and you’re just so proud of the girls that they get to play in an opportunity like this in front of hundreds of people,” Ohnoutka said.
A cue shot produced an insurance run for Malcolm in the fifth and it proved to be the difference in advancing.
Olivia Kvols, the tying run, was stranded on third base in the seventh following her RBI double that marked the final tally.
“That’s just the word I’ll say is I’m extremely proud of this group,” Ohnoutka said.
The powerful St. Cecilia bats fell relatively silent in Wednesday’s first-round loss to Kearney Catholic, but the Hawkettes got the offense going early in Thursday’s elimination game against Freeman.
STC erupted for 14 runs against the Falcons, thwarting a Freeman rally and staying alive in the Class C tournament.
The Hawkettes racked up 10 hits in Wednesday’s loss, failing to come up with the big hit to score any baserunners. But against Freeman, STC went 9-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
St. Cecilia appeared to have a comfortable 6-0 lead going into the fifth inning, but the Falcons, with their backs against the wall, showed resiliency with five runs in the frame.
The Hawkettes responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. After a leadoff single, Tayelor Butler hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 8-5. Izzy Kvols and Olivia Kvols both recorded RBI singles to make it a five-run STC lead. All of a sudden, the Hawkettes had two runners on and were just three runs from ending the game via the run rule.
Freeman was not wanting any part of Shaye Butler, who had already homered in the game, so the Falcons intentionally walked the Hawkettes’ three-hole hitter to bring up Kiersten Kober. STC’s shortstop made the Falcons pay, launching a game-ending grand slam over the fence in right-center.
“It felt good to get our team our first win at state and get over that hump,” Kober said. “It felt really good to come back and get some revenge for walking Shaye to get to me. It felt good to get that done for our team.”
Kober was part of the senior class along with the Butler sisters, Kissinger, and Olivia Kvols. They’re the first group to play four years of Hawkette softball.
Ohnoutka took a long pause prior to speaking on what they’ve meant to the program.
“They’ve played in every single softball game that we’ve had in four years,” a choked up Ohnoutka said. “They’ve put a lot of time into it. And you hope you can go out with a championship, a lot of teams aren’t able to do that, but we’re going out with outstanding girls (with) their character and how they carry themselves in school, in the classroom. I’m really going to miss them and this whole softball program is going to miss them.
“It’s been a lot of fun the last four years.”
Game one
FRE (22-8).........000 05x x — 5 8 1
STC (29-8).....231 08x x — 14 15 0
2B — F, Kyla Davison, Dakota Haner, Caryss Jurgens; STC, Isabella Kvols.
HR — STC, Shaye Butler, Tayelor Butler, Kiersten Kober.
Game two
STC (29-9).....120 350 1 — 12 13 4
MAL (25-10)..316 210 x — 13 12 2
W — Emma Brown. L — Allison Stritt.
2B — S, Izzy Kvols, Bailey Kissinger, Olivia Kvols. M, Jaiden Helms, Abby Cantrell 2.
HR — S, Shaye Butler, Kissinger. M, Alyssa Fortik.